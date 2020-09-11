The Ford County Record has a new home while continuing to bring news and information to the Ford County community.
The newspaper is now located at 124 W. State St, Suite 8, in Paxton.
The Record had to vacate its previous office on Market Street after the former newspaper owners sold that building at auction in mid-August.
Due to COVID-19 delays with our communications provider, we cannot reestablish office phone and fax lines until later this month. During this transition period we ask that you please call us for any needs at 217-892-9614 of fax us at 815-432-5159. Our regular office hours at the new location are 1-5 p.m. on Mondays, 1-5 p.m. on Tuesdays, and 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Thursdays.
"We are very pleased that we were able to find a suitable home for our operation in the downtown Paxton community in a timely manner. It's important to us that the Ford County Record continue to be a mainstay in Paxton, just like we've been for decades,” said Group Publisher Greg Perrotto.