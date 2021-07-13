Ford County’s first payment of federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act should be about $1.2 million. Monday night the board approved hiring Bellwether LLC for $20,000. The law says counties can hire someone for consultation, management, oversight and compliance with the act. Board member Chuck Aubry said he has read everything he can about the act and that rules about what the money can be spent for keep changing.
Also the board approved an increase in the salary for the Ford County Public Defender to $127,861. The increase is mandated by the state.
Also the board approved the purchase of property in Lyman Township by Michael and Janet Walker for $824. The county sold the property for what it paid in delinquent taxes.
Also the board reappointed Michael Griffin to the Ford County Board of Review for a term expiring June 1, 2023 and appointed Joel Hastings to the board to an unexpired term that will end June 1, 2022
Also the board acknowledged that the Ford County Emergency Telephone System, 911, board increased the pay of the 911 Coordinator Dennis Higgins from $1400 to $2100 monthly. The board said in a letter to the county board that Higgins had had no salary increase in 12 years.
The new salary represents a 3 percent increase over each of those 12 years.
Also board chair Debbie Smith said she would like to see all board members attend the monthly meetings in person. She reported that Ford County’s completely vaccinated eligible persons is 40 percent. She also reported the health department has two vacancies the administrator is trying to fill.
Also Ford County Fair Queen Jolee Hastings addressed the board. She said she has spent her time attending other county’s fairs and meeting their queens and working on the Ford County Fair scrapbook. One thing on her to-do list is to shop and find a gown to wear next January in Springfield for the state pageant of fair queens.