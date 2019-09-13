PAXTON — The Ford County Public Health Department will offer 14 walk-in flu vaccination clinics this fall, in addition to scheduled office appointments.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are strongly advising vaccinations for everyone 6 months of age and older.
It is requested that those attending a clinic wear a shirt or blouse that provides easy access to the vaccination site.
Persons on Medicare, Health Alliance, Humana, Coventry, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicaid, United Healthcare, Aetna, Cigna or a state employee are required to present their card at the time of vaccination. Individuals not covered by the above insurance companies may pay privately for their vaccination.
People are asked to call the health department’s office in Paxton at 217-379-9281 prior to a flu clinic or an appointment to check the status of their coverage if their insurance is not listed above. Children who have Medicaid should attend a clinic scheduled at the health department or call to schedule an appointment.
The following flu clinics are scheduled:
— 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Piper City Rehab & Living Center, Piper City.
— 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Ford County Public Health Department, Paxton.
— 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Ford County Public Health Department, Paxton.
— 9-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Ford County Public Health Department, Paxton.
— 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Gibson City Schoolhouse Apartments, Gibson City.
— 2-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Ford County Public Health Department, Paxton.
— 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Gibson City Telecare, Gibson City.
— 8:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the American Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gibson City.
— 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Ford County Public Health Department, Paxton.
— 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Big R, Gibson City.
— 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Paxton IGA, Paxton.
— 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Ford County Public Health Department, Paxton.
— 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Kempton American Legion, Kempton.
— 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Ford County Public Health Department, Paxton.