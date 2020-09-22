The Ford County Public Health Department will be offering drive through flu clinics this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are strongly advising vaccinations for everyone 6 months of age and older.
The following drive through clinics have been scheduled in Piper City and Gibson City: Oct. 6, 9–11 a.m. Piper City Rehab & Living Center, 600 S Maple St. Piper City; Oct. 8, 1–3 p.m. American Evangelical Lutheran Church 905 E 1st St. Gibson City;
Drive up and in office appointments are being scheduled at the Ford County Public Health Department in Paxton by calling (217)379-9281. Additional clinic dates will be added and released when secured.
It is requested that those attending a clinic wear a shirt or blouse that provides easy access to the vaccination site. Persons on Medicare, Health Alliance, Humana, Coventry, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicaid, United Healthcare, Aetna, Cigna or a State Employee are required to present their card at the time of vaccination.
Individuals not covered by the above insurance companies may pay $30 for their vaccination. Please call the office prior to a flu clinic or an appointment to check the status of your coverage if your insurance was not listed above.
Children up to 18 years old that have Medicaid should call to schedule an appointment.
Please contact Ford County Public Health Department with questions, concerns, or to schedule an appointment at (217)379-9281.