Ford County, IL — Ford County Public Health Department (FCPHD) is announcing eight new cases. Ford County has a total of 1,700 cases. Of those, 991 are confirmed cases and 709 are probable cases. These cases are from April 16th through April 19th. There has been a total of 44 COVID-19 related deaths.
Please be aware our office is still unable to provide certain statistics due to an issue we are experiencing with state reporting systems. No additional data can be provided at this time. A press release and infographic reporting additional data will be released as soon as this matter is resolved. Public health officials continue to investigate and contact all individuals who may have had exposure to individuals that tested positive for COVID-19. All close contacts are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. FCPHD reports both confirmed and probable case data as recommended by the CDC. Both confirmed and probable cases are treated the same with regards to isolation and contact tracing.
For more information about case definitions and criteria, please visit: https://wwwn.cdc.gov/nndss/conditions/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/case-definition/2020/. FCPHD continues to encourage all residents to conduct preventive measures, including practicing three key steps (The 3 W’s): wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear a face covering. COVID-19 appears to spread from person-to-person mainly with close contact (less than 6 feet), but may also be spread by a surface that has the virus and then touching one’s mouth, nose, or possibly one’s eyes. Illinois Department of Public Health states that the spread is through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person speaks, coughs or sneezes. COVID-19 in Illinois • For zip code level information on positive COVID-19 cases, please visit IDPH Virtual map at: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics. Please note, data will not be shown unless a zip code has six or more cases. This is consistent with Collection, Disclosure, and Confidentiality of Health Statistics (77 Ill. Adm. Code 1005). Ford County zip code areas 61773, 60962, 60959, 60957, 60952, 60946, 60936, and 60919 are being reported.
For information on long term care facilities with cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff, please visit: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19. Information provided at this link is provisional, subject to change, and updated weekly. Facilities report data to their local health departments, which in-turn report to IDPH, so lag time and discrepancies are to be expected.
For county-level COVID-19 risk metrics, please visit: http://dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics.
For information on Restore Illinois and Phase 4, please visit: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/restore.
For a listing of COVID-19 testing sites in Illinois, please visit: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing. This is not a comprehensive list of testing sites. Locations are continuously being added as information is provided. Some locations have asked not to be named.
Please visit our website (www.fordcountyphd.org) and follow our Facebook and Twitter pages for additional COVID-19 information and resources. For general questions about COVID-19, call the Illinois Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Hotline at 1(800) 889-3931 or send an email to: DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV anytime, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.