Ford County - This year it is more important than ever to get a flu shot. Each season, millions of Americans are sickened with flu, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized, and tens of thousands die. This season we are also battling COVID-19, another virus that can cause severe respiratory illness. While a vaccine for COVID-19 is still under development, there is a vaccine for flu that has been proven to be safe and effective over the past 50 years. Getting a flu vaccine can help you avoid co-infection with COVID-19 and flu.
Public health officials recommend everyone six months of age and older get the seasonal flu vaccine. In addition to getting your flu vaccine, Ford County Public Health Department (FCPHD)recommends following the 3 W’s for both COVID-19 and influenza.
•Wash your hands
•Watch your distance
•Wear your maskMany of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are the same, such as fever and cough, but there are some differences. If you have symptoms of either flu or COVID-19, self-isolate and contact a health care provider. They can talk with you about testing and other measures you should be taking.Your best protection against flu is the flu vaccine. Please get yours today and avoid co-infection with COVID-19.FCPHD is now offering the flu vaccine.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, FCPHD is offering the vaccine by appointment or drive through flu clinics.
The following drive through clinics have been scheduled: •Thursday, October 8, 20201:00 pm to 3:00 pm American Evangelical Lutheran Church905 E 1st St. Gibson City, IL 60936
Drive up and in office appointments are being scheduled at the Ford County Public Health Department in Paxton by calling (217) 379-9281. Additional clinic dates will be added and released when secured.Please contact Ford County Public Health Department with questions, concerns, or to schedule an appointment at (217) 379-9281.Ford County Public Health Department235 North Taft Street Paxton, IL 60957