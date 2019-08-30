PAXTON — The Ford County Public Building Commission has called a meeting for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the small courtroom on the first floor of the Ford County Courthouse in Paxton.
During the meeting, which is open to the public, the commission will:
➜ Hear a progress report on the renovation and remodeling of the public health department office in Paxton.
➜ Hear a progress report on the installation of new sewage grinder pumps at the county jail in Paxton. In May, commissioners voted to approve a $45,770 bid from Allied Mechanical of Urbana to do the work.
➜ Discuss the anticipated replacement of the sheriff’s office’s aging maintenance shed. The project was put on hold in July until a $39,000 infrastructure grant from the state has been received to help fund the project. Chairman Ron Shapland of rural Cullom said last month that the grant money was expected to be received any day. The existing maintenance shed, located in the parking lot on the sheriff’s office’s south side, is 53 years old.
➜ Discuss and possibly take action on the upgrading of the electrical control panels in the elevators at the courthouse and jail.
➜ Discuss and possibly take action on the commission’s property tax levy for the 2020 fiscal year.
➜ Discuss and possibly take action on adding to the levy costs associated with the purchase of a generator, air conditioners, boilers and a garbage grinder.
➜ Discuss and possibly take action on changes in the law regarding public bathrooms.
➜ Discuss and possibly take action on the purchase of four new chairs for the large courtroom.
➜ Discuss and possibly take action on hiring an architectural firm for upcoming projects, including the elevator work and maintenance shed work.
Besides Shapland, members of the commission are Tom McQuinn of rural Paxton, Del Bruens of Paxton, Mike Bleich of Gibson City and Thomas Townsend of Gibson City.