PAXTON — An Indiana man was charged Monday with reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving in connection with a March 2018 accident near Piper City that killed a Michigan woman.
Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian filed the charges, both felonies, against Edwardo D. Rodriguez, 40, of Merrillville, Ind., according to Ford County Circuit Court records.
Rodriguez had previously only been charged with disregarding a stop sign following the two-vehicle accident that occurred March 15, 2018, near Piper City in northern Ford County, which resulted in the death of Rosemary E. Posekany, 66, of Greenville, Mich.
The felony charges were filed on the same day Rodriguez made his fifth court appearance on the traffic charge.
Rodriguez appeared in court with his attorney, Lance Cagle of Paxton. While Rodriguez was not immediately arrested on the new charges, arraignment and bond arguments were set for 11:15 a.m. May 30 in Judge Matt Fitton’s courtroom.
According to charging documents filed in court, Rodriguez allegedly was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan “with a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of persons” and was “acting in a reckless manner” when the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Ford County Road 1700 East.
District 21 Illinois State Police said the accident occurred around 10:29 a.m. when Mrs. Posekany was driving a Ford Escape east on U.S. 24 and her vehicle was struck by Rodriguez’s southbound van.
Killian said Rodriguez was speeding and failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection after passing over four rumble strips.
Mrs. Posekany was pronounced dead at the scene by Ford County Coroner Rick Flessner.