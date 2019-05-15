PAXTON — Ford County Treasurer Krisha Shoemaker announced that 2018 real estate tax bills should be mailed by mid-June.
The due date for payment of the first installment is expected to be sometime in mid-July.
Late payments will be assessed a 1.5 percent penalty per month.
Taxes may be paid by mailing a check to P.O. Box 92, Paxton, IL 60957. Taxes may also be paid at any Ford County bank or at the treasurer’s office at the courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is also a drop-box outside the front door of the courthouse to accept payments during non-business hours.