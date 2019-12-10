PAXTON — The Ford County Board is considering hiring a consulting firm to assist in the budgeting process later this fiscal year.
Chase McCall of Gibson City, the chairman of the board’s finance committee, told his committee last week that Bloomington-based Bellwether LLC recently sent him an email offering its assistance in developing the county’s budget for next fiscal year.
McCall characterized the services that would be provided as a “pseudo-audit.” The services would help county officials “see where the money’s going, how we can spend it better, how we could increase revenue in certain places — things of that nature,” McCall said.
“What they’d do is they’d come in (this spring) and meet with us to establish guiding principles for the upcoming year,” McCall said. “They would interview department heads individually on budget effectiveness, and they would provide us — the finance committee — with a draft budget packet for us to look at after they’ve done their study. And they said they would provide us that on June 1, which is super early (in the budgeting process).”
After the finance committee reviews the draft budget packet provided by Bellwether LLC, the firm would then help prepare a final budget document for the committee’s review prior to approval, McCall said.
The fee of $12,000 that would be charged to the county for the services is a “hefty sum of money,” McCall acknowledged, but he said it is possible the county could trim some of that cost by doing some of the work “in-house” instead of having the firm do it.
McCall asked for the committee’s blessing to contact the firm and arrange for a company representative to attend an upcoming finance committee meeting — at no cost to the county — to give a detailed presentation and answer any questions the committee may have. The committee agreed to allow McCall to do so.
“I think this was kind of a perfect opportunity for a third party to come in and review our budget process, even if it’s only for a year, and see how well — or not well — we’re actually doing,” McCall said. “I thought it was at least an interesting opportunity for the county.”
Other business
Also at last week’s finance committee meeting:
➜ The committee voted unanimously to advance to the full board for its consideration a resolution allowing department heads, starting Dec. 1, 2020, to consider qualifications such as advanced degrees, certifications or job-related experience when setting the starting wages for their newly hired non-unionized employees.
➜ The committee voted unanimously to advance to the full board for its consideration a proposed tax levy for 2019. The proposed levy shows $3.499 million in property taxes to be collected next summer, up from $3.369 million last summer.
➜ The committee voted unanimously to advance to the full board for its consideration a proposal to appoint Johnathan Powers to a seat on the Ford County Board of Review through June 1, 2020. Powers would replace Ronald Bork of rural Piper City, who is not seeking re-appointment.
➜ Ford County Emergency Management Agency Director Terry Whitebird said he received a $750 cost estimate for the installation of radios in the EMA’s vehicle.