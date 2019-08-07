PAXTON — Ford County property owners are reminded that payment of the first installment of their 2018 real estate taxes is due Friday, Aug. 16.
Payments can be made at the treasurer’s office at the courthouse in Paxton or at any Ford County bank. Payments can also be left in the drop box in front of the courthouse during non-office hours or instead mailed (if postmarked by Aug. 16) to P.O. Box 92, Paxton, IL 60957.
Payment of the second installment is due Oct. 28.
A total of 10,400 bills were mailed to landowners in July, with a total of $29.175 million in taxes to be collected for 2018.