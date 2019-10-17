PAXTON — Ford County landowners are being reminded that the due date for payment of the second installment of 2018 real estate taxes is Monday, Oct. 28.
Taxes may be paid at the courthouse in Paxton, via the drop box in front of the courthouse, at any Ford County bank or by mail if postmarked by Oct. 28.
After Oct. 28, taxpayers will need to pay by mail or at the courthouse.
No personal checks will be accepted after Nov. 1. Cashier’s checks and cash payments may be made at the treasurer’s office after Nov. 1. The banks will not take payments after Oct. 28.