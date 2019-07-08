PAXTON — It took longer than normal, but Ford County’s 2018 property tax bills are expected to finally be mailed to landowners this week.
County Treasurer Krisha Shoemaker said Monday that tax files arrived at her office shortly after noon Friday, and she and her staff had the bills processed and sent to the printing company before the close of business that same day. Shoemaker said the bills, which are light-orange, should be put in the mail later this week as soon as they are printed.
“They should hit mailboxes Thursday or Friday,” Sheomaker said, “or people should see them by the first of next week at the latest.”
If all goes as planned, payment of the first installment is due Aug. 16, with payment of the second installment due Oct. 28, Shoemaker said.
Payments can be made at the treasurer’s office at the courthouse in Paxton or at any Ford County bank. Payments can also be left in the drop box in front of the courthouse during non-office hours or instead mailed to P.O. Box 92, Paxton, IL 60957.
Property owners who do not receive their bills by July 20 are advised to call Shoemaker.
A total of 10,400 bills are being mailed, with a total of $29.175 million in taxes to be collected for 2018, Shoemaker said.
Shoemaker said the treasurer’s office’s telephone had been “ringing off the hook” for the past month and a half with questions from property owners about the delay in receiving their bills. Shoemaker said, however, that the delay was not a result of anything to do with her office, but rather the county clerk’s office.
County Clerk & Recorder Amy Frederick blamed the delay on the Illinois Department of Revenue, which did not send a final multiplier to her office until June 3, she said.