PAXTON — Ford County intends to bring in some revenue to its coffers by imposing its own sales tax on recreational marijuana purchases starting next year.
The county board’s finance committee voted unanimously Thursday to recommend the full 12-member board approve an ordinance Monday night establishing a tax of 3.75 percent on recreational cannabis sales in unincorporated areas and 0.75 percent in municipalities, as authorized by the County Cannabis Retailers’ Occupation Tax Law.
The county’s tax would be in addition to the state’s regular 6.25 percent sales tax, plus additional state sales taxes ranging from 10 to 25 percent depending on the potency and type of product. It would also be on top of sales taxes of up to 3 percent imposed by municipalities.
While the finance committee’s chairman, Chase McCall of Gibson City, said he was not yet aware of any interest in cannabis retailers coming to Ford County once recreational cannabis sales become legal in Illinois on Jan. 1, he said county officials want to be proactive in establishing a tax just in case one decides to.
For a county to impose its own tax, McCall added, its board is required to approve an ordinance and send it to the Illinois Department of Revenue by Sept. 30.
“So acting fast is in our best interest right now,” McCall said.
The county’s sales tax would only be imposed on the sale of recreational marijuana, not medicinal marijuana. The revenue generated would likely go into the county’s general fund, but McCall said he expects there eventually may be some discussion about whether to earmark it for a certain purpose.
“I think we first want to see how much money we are going to be getting (from it),” McCall said, “because we have no idea.”
All three finance committee members present Thursday — McCall, Debbie Smith of Paxton and Randy Ferguson of Gibson City — voted in favor of recommending the tax be imposed. Absent were committee members Chuck Aubry of Gibson City and Gene May of rural Paxton.
McCall noted that while municipalities can choose to regulate recreational cannabis sales within their own jurisdictions, the county currently has no ordinance regulating cannabis sales in unincorporated areas. That means that if a cannabis retailer were to decide to set up shop in an unincorporated area of the county, the county board would need to establish regulations to allow it, McCall said.
“I think until that happens, we’re not going to really actively pursue (an ordinance regulating marijuana retailers),” McCall said. “But if there’s some interest there outside incorporated areas, we may look into it further at that time.”