The Ford County Historical Society will hold its annual dinner meeting, Tues. Sept. 21 at the Arcade restaurant, Paxton, beginning at 6 p.m. Dinner reservations need to be turned in to Judith Jepsen-Popel, 379-4111, and cost $15.
The program will be presented by Terry Lynch, this time as "James Madison, the father of the US Constitution." He has appeared to the group previously as both Winston Churchill and Ben Franklin. The public is invited to attend. Annual member dues of $20 can be paid that evening as well.