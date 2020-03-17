Ford County has released the Primary Election results from Tuesday evening.
There were three contested races and one question on the ballot.
Two county board districts were contested on the Republican ticket.
With the retirement of current circuit clerk Kim Evans, K. Johnson Anderson received more votes than Suzanne Suzie Shell to take Evans’ place.
In District 2, Tim Nuss and Leslie King received more votes than Robert Lindgren.
Lindgren, who is the current county board chairman and a long-serving board member, said he hopes the county board will find ways to raise revenues and find cuts in the budget without cutting the county too deep.
“You can only do deficit spending for so long,” he said.
In District 3, the top vote getters were in order Randy Ferguson, Bernadette Ray and Jerry Wright, with Emily Lattz finishing the list.
As for the question on the ballot, voters were in favor of “the levy of a tax not to exceed .20 percent to control, maintain and purchase land and construction of necessary buildings for cemeteries” to create a Mona Township Cemetery Fund.
Mona Township Supervisor Howard Haley said if this hadn’t have passed then the Kempton Hill Cemetery could have ended up abandoned because it’s in such disrepair.
He said, “The township has the Mona Township Cemetery and it uses money from the general fund. Now, with it taking ownership of the Kempton cemetery, we could need to levy a tax to spend on both of them.”
County clerk Amy Frederick said voter turnout “was really good” with “all that’s going on, especially health wise” was really good.
There were no problems at the 22 precincts, and votes were tallied by about 9:30 p.m.
With 30.59 percent voter turnout — 2,680 of 8,760 registered voters — the results are as follows:
(Candidate — number of votes, percent of votes)
REPUBLICAN
President
Donald J. Trump — 1,826, 94.17
Rocky DeLaFuente — 113, 5.83
U.S. Senator
Mark C. Curran, Jr. — 619, 35.95
Tom Tarter — 303, 17.60
Casey Chlebek — 86, 4.99
Peggy Hubbard — 457, 26.54
Robert Marshall — 257, 14.92
District 15 Representative in Congress
Kerry A. Wolff — 103, 12.32
Darren E. Duncan — 237, 28.35
Mary Miller — 445, 53.23
Chuck Ellington — 51, 6.10
District 16 Representative in Congress
Adam Kinzinger — 1,054, 100
District 15 Delegate
Thomas Chapin Rose — 706, 40.27
Rhonda Belford — 531, 30.29
Susan Petty — 516, 29.44
District 15 Alternate Delegate
Dale Fowler — 625, 35.990
Darren Bailey — 563, 32.34
Brad Halbrook — 553, 31.76
District 16 Delegate
John Cabello — 870, 52.66
Jan Klass — 47.34
District 16 Alternate Delegate
Susan Wynn Bence — 761, 34.05
Judith Wooten — 740, 33.11
Larry Smith — 734, 32.84
District 106 Representative
Thomas M. Bennett — 1,901, 100
Circuit Clerk
K. Johnson Anderson — 1,232, 62.54
Suzanne Suzie Shell — 738, 37.46
Coroner
Brandon Roderick — 1,838, 100
States Attorney
Andrew L. Killian — 1,833, 100
County Board District 1
Tom McQuinn — 412, 44.49
Jason Johnson — 514, 55.51
County Board District 2
Tim Nuss — 450, 37.69
Lesley King — 407, 34.09
Robert Lindgren — 337, 28.22
County Board District 3
Emily Lattz —203, 16.32
Jerry Wright — 258, 20.74
Randy Ferguson — 437, 35.13
Bernadette Ray — 346, 27.81
11th Circuit Court
Jason Chambers — 1,751, 100
Brenton Committeeperson
Jeffrey C. Orr — 20, 76.92
Write-in Votes — 6, 23.08
Drummer 1 Committeeperson
Denis Fisher — 99, 100
Drummer 5 Committeeperson
Thomas M. Bennett — 119, 100
Lyman Committeeperson
Tim Nuss — 87, 100
Mona Committeeperson
Theodore W. Conklin — 46, 100
Patton 1 Committeeperson
Steve Pacey — 84, 100
Patton 3 Committeeperson
Michael L. Krumwiede — 33, 100
Patton 4 Committeeperson
Kim Evans — 96, 100
Peach Orchard Committeeperson
Eric R. Thompson — 99, 100
Pella Committeeperson
Lesley King — 37, 100
DEMOCRAT
President
Deval Patrick — 4, 0.64
Bernie Sanders — 236, 37.52
Joseph R. Biden — 359, 57.07
Michael R. Bloomberg — 10, 1.59
Elizabeth Warren — 9, 1.43
Pete Buttigieg — 5, 0.79
Tom Steyer — 0, 0
Andrew Yang — 1, 0.16
Michael Bennet — 0, 0
John K. Delaney — 0, 0
Tulsi Gabbard — 3, 0.48
Cory Booker — 2, 0.32
U.S. Senator
Richard J. Durbin — 575, 100
District 15 Representative in Congress
Craig Morton — 37, 16.89
Kevin Gaither — 29, 13.24
Erika C. Weaver — 138, 63.01
John W. Hersey, Jr. — 15, 6.85
District 16 Representative in Congress
Dani Brzozowski — 312, 100
District 15 Delegate
Amanda Benefiel — 93, 16.12
Germaine Light — 70, 12.13
Mitchell Esslinger — 69, 11.96
Cynthia E. Cunningham — 18, 3.12
Samuel Reiss — 7, 1.21
Rachel Smith-Bolton — 9, 1.56
Natalie Phelps Finini — 109, 18.89
Patrick H. Scates — 100, 17.33
Vivian Robinson — 102, 17.68
District 16 Delegate
Steve Stadelman — 196, 15.18
Wendy LaFauce — 200, 15.49
Ashwin Puri — 185, 14.33
Amy Sipovic Boyles — 191, 14.79
Elsa Von Huben — 3, 0.23
Edward Caputo — 3, 0.23
Quinton Rosser — 0, 0
Jason Rockford — 4, 0.31
Timothy Bradley — 13, 1.01
John Reis — 16, 1.24
Michael Soto — 14, 1.08
Joan Garnier — 107, 8.29
Justine Trout — 97, 7.51
Art Bardsley — 95, 7.36
JJ Wett — 88, 6.82
Elizabeth Lindquist — 24, 1.86
John Gedney — 10, 0.77
Elaine Pannell — 13, 1.01
Courtney Schuett — 13, 1.01
James K. Riley — 4, 0.31
Angie Bodine — 7, 0.54
Carolyn Moore — 5, 0.39
Charles Gentert — 3, 0.23
Rogers Committeeperson
Edwin Homeier — 29, 100
Mona Township Cemetery
For — 52, 73.24
Against — 19, 26.76