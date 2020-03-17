Listen to this article

Ford County has released the Primary Election results from Tuesday evening.

There were three contested races and one question on the ballot.

Two county board districts were contested on the Republican ticket.

With the retirement of current circuit clerk Kim Evans, K. Johnson Anderson received more votes than Suzanne Suzie Shell to take Evans’ place.

In District 2, Tim Nuss and Leslie King received more votes than Robert Lindgren.

Lindgren, who is the current county board chairman and a long-serving board member, said he hopes the county board will find ways to raise revenues and find cuts in the budget without cutting the county too deep.

“You can only do deficit spending for so long,” he said.

In District 3, the top vote getters were in order Randy Ferguson, Bernadette Ray and Jerry Wright, with Emily Lattz finishing the list.

As for the question on the ballot, voters were in favor of “the levy of a tax not to exceed .20 percent to control, maintain and purchase land and construction of necessary buildings for cemeteries” to create a Mona Township Cemetery Fund.

Mona Township Supervisor Howard Haley said if this hadn’t have passed then the Kempton Hill Cemetery could have ended up abandoned because it’s in such disrepair.

He said, “The township has the Mona Township Cemetery and it uses money from the general fund. Now, with it taking ownership of the Kempton cemetery, we could need to levy a tax to spend on both of them.”

County clerk Amy Frederick said voter turnout “was really good” with “all that’s going on, especially health wise” was really good.

There were no problems at the 22 precincts, and votes were tallied by about 9:30 p.m.

With 30.59 percent voter turnout — 2,680 of 8,760 registered voters — the results are as follows:

(Candidate — number of votes, percent of votes)

REPUBLICAN

President

Donald J. Trump — 1,826, 94.17

Rocky DeLaFuente — 113, 5.83

U.S. Senator

Mark C. Curran, Jr. — 619, 35.95

Tom Tarter — 303, 17.60

Casey Chlebek — 86, 4.99

Peggy Hubbard — 457, 26.54

Robert Marshall — 257, 14.92

District 15 Representative in Congress

Kerry A. Wolff — 103, 12.32

Darren E. Duncan — 237, 28.35

Mary Miller — 445, 53.23

Chuck Ellington — 51, 6.10

District 16 Representative in Congress

Adam Kinzinger — 1,054, 100

District 15 Delegate

Thomas Chapin Rose — 706, 40.27

Rhonda Belford — 531, 30.29

Susan Petty — 516, 29.44

District 15 Alternate Delegate

Dale Fowler — 625, 35.990

Darren Bailey — 563, 32.34

Brad Halbrook — 553, 31.76

District 16 Delegate

John Cabello — 870, 52.66

Jan Klass — 47.34

District 16 Alternate Delegate

Susan Wynn Bence — 761, 34.05

Judith Wooten — 740, 33.11

Larry Smith — 734, 32.84

District 106 Representative

Thomas M. Bennett — 1,901, 100

Circuit Clerk

K. Johnson Anderson — 1,232, 62.54

Suzanne Suzie Shell — 738, 37.46

Coroner

Brandon Roderick — 1,838, 100

States Attorney

Andrew L. Killian — 1,833, 100

County Board District 1

Tom McQuinn — 412, 44.49

Jason Johnson — 514, 55.51

County Board District 2

Tim Nuss — 450, 37.69

Lesley King — 407, 34.09

Robert Lindgren — 337, 28.22

County Board District 3

Emily Lattz —203, 16.32

Jerry Wright — 258, 20.74

Randy Ferguson — 437, 35.13

Bernadette Ray — 346, 27.81

11th Circuit Court

Jason Chambers — 1,751, 100

Brenton Committeeperson

Jeffrey C. Orr — 20, 76.92

Write-in Votes — 6, 23.08

Drummer 1 Committeeperson

Denis Fisher — 99, 100

Drummer 5 Committeeperson

Thomas M. Bennett — 119, 100

Lyman Committeeperson

Tim Nuss — 87, 100

Mona Committeeperson

Theodore W. Conklin — 46, 100

Patton 1 Committeeperson

Steve Pacey — 84, 100

Patton 3 Committeeperson

Michael L. Krumwiede — 33, 100

Patton 4 Committeeperson

Kim Evans — 96, 100

Peach Orchard Committeeperson

Eric R. Thompson — 99, 100

Pella Committeeperson

Lesley King — 37, 100

DEMOCRAT

President

Deval Patrick — 4, 0.64

Bernie Sanders — 236, 37.52

Joseph R. Biden — 359, 57.07

Michael R. Bloomberg — 10, 1.59

Elizabeth Warren — 9, 1.43

Pete Buttigieg — 5, 0.79

Tom Steyer — 0, 0

Andrew Yang — 1, 0.16

Michael Bennet — 0, 0

John K. Delaney — 0, 0

Tulsi Gabbard — 3, 0.48

Cory Booker — 2, 0.32

U.S. Senator

Richard J. Durbin — 575, 100

District 15 Representative in Congress

Craig Morton — 37, 16.89

Kevin Gaither — 29, 13.24

Erika C. Weaver — 138, 63.01

John W. Hersey, Jr. — 15, 6.85

District 16 Representative in Congress

Dani Brzozowski — 312, 100

District 15 Delegate

Amanda Benefiel — 93, 16.12

Germaine Light — 70, 12.13

Mitchell Esslinger — 69, 11.96

Cynthia E. Cunningham — 18, 3.12

Samuel Reiss — 7, 1.21

Rachel Smith-Bolton — 9, 1.56

Natalie Phelps Finini — 109, 18.89

Patrick H. Scates — 100, 17.33

Vivian Robinson — 102, 17.68

District 16 Delegate

Steve Stadelman — 196, 15.18

Wendy LaFauce — 200, 15.49

Ashwin Puri — 185, 14.33

Amy Sipovic Boyles — 191, 14.79

Elsa Von Huben — 3, 0.23

Edward Caputo — 3, 0.23

Quinton Rosser — 0, 0

Jason Rockford — 4, 0.31

Timothy Bradley — 13, 1.01

John Reis — 16, 1.24

Michael Soto — 14, 1.08

Joan Garnier — 107, 8.29

Justine Trout — 97, 7.51

Art Bardsley — 95, 7.36

JJ Wett — 88, 6.82

Elizabeth Lindquist — 24, 1.86

John Gedney — 10, 0.77

Elaine Pannell — 13, 1.01

Courtney Schuett — 13, 1.01

James K. Riley — 4, 0.31

Angie Bodine — 7, 0.54

Carolyn Moore — 5, 0.39

Charles Gentert — 3, 0.23

Rogers Committeeperson

Edwin Homeier — 29, 100

Mona Township Cemetery

For — 52, 73.24

Against — 19, 26.76