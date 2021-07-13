Listen to this article

Editor’s Note: We’ll be publishing the results from the Ford County Fair over the next several weeks.

Junior Sheep Results – 2021 Fair

Junior Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Spring ram lamb

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Junior Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Yearling ewe

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Junior Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Fall ewe lamb

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Junior Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Spring ewe lamb

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Junior Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Pair of ewe lambs

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Junior Sheep – Hampshire – Fall ram lamb

1st – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – Hampshire – Spring ram lamb

1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL

2nd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL

3rd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – Hampshire – Yearling ewe

1st – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL

2nd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – Hampshire – Fall ewe lamb

1st – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL

2nd – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL

Junior Sheep – Hampshire – Spring ewe lamb

1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL

2nd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL

3rd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

4th – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – Hampshire – Pair of ewe lambs

1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL

2nd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL

3rd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – Dorset – Fall ram lamb

1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – Dorset – Spring ram lamb

1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – Dorset – Yearling ewe

1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – Dorset – Fall ewe lamb

1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – Dorset – Spring ewe lamb

1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – Dorset – Pair of ewe lambs

1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – Southdown – Fall ram lamb

1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – Southdown – Spring ram lamb

1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – Southdown – Yearling ewe

1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – Southdown – Fall ewe lamb

1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – Southdown – Spring ewe lamb

1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – Southdown – Pair of ewe lambs

1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – AOB Wool Type – Fall ram lamb

1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

Junior Sheep – AOB Wool Type – Yearling ewe

1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

Junior Sheep – AOB Wool Type – Fall ewe lamb

1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

Junior Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Fall ram lamb

1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Spring ram lamb

1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Yearling ewe

1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Fall ewe lamb

1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Spring ewe lamb

1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Pair of ewe lambs

1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

Junior Sheep – Market Classes – wether class 1

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

Junior Sheep – Market Classes – wether class 2

1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL

3rd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL

Junior Sheep – Market Classes – wether class 3

1st – Sara Munsterman, Watseka, IL

2nd – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL

3rd – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Junior Sheep – Market Classes – Market Ewe Lamb class 1

1st – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – Ivan Miller, Cropsey, IL

3rd – Hunter Hull, Danforth, IL

4th – Ivan Miller, Cropsey, IL

Junior Sheep – Market Classes – Market Ewe Lamb class 2

1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL

2nd – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL

Junior Sheep – Market Classes – Pair of Market Lambs class 1

1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – Ivan Miller, Cropsey, IL

Junior Sheep – Market Classes – Pair of Market Lambs class 2

1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL

2nd – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL

3rd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL

4th – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Open Sheep Results – 2021 Fair

Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Spring ram lamb

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Champion Ram

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Yearling ewe

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Fall ewe lamb

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Spring ewe lamb

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Champion Ewe

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Pair of ewe lambs

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Shropshire & Oxford – Pen of 3 lambs

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Hampshire – Fall ram lamb

1st – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Hampshire – Spring ram lamb

1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL

2nd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL

3rd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Hampshire – Champion ram

1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL

Sheep – Hampshire – Yearling ewe

1st – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL

2nd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Hampshire – Fall ewe lamb

1st – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL

2nd – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL

Sheep – Hampshire – Spring ewe lamb

1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL

2nd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL

3rd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

4th – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Hampshire – Champion Ewe

1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL

Sheep – Hampshire – Pair of ewe lambs

1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL

2nd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL

3rd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Hampshire – Pen of 3 lambs

1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL

2nd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL

3rd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Dorset – Fall ram lamb

1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Dorset – Spring ram lamb

1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Dorset – Champion ram

1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Dorset – Yearling ewe

1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Dorset – Fall ewe lamb

1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Dorset – Spring ewe lamb

1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Dorset – Champion ewe

1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Dorset – Pair of ewe lambs

1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Dorset – Pen of 3 lambs

1st – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

2nd – Clare Peters, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Southdown – Fall ram lamb

1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Southdown – Spring ram lamb

1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Southdown – Champion ram

1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Southdown – Pair of ram lambs

1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Southdown – Yearling ewe

1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Southdown – Fall ewe lamb

1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Southdown – Spring ewe lamb

1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Southdown – Champion ewe

1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Southdown – Pair of yearling ewes

1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Southdown – Pair of ewe lambs

1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Southdown – Pen of 3 lambs

1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – AOB Wool Type – Fall ram lamb

1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – AOB Wool Type – Champion Ram

1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – AOB Wool Type – Yearling ewe

1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – AOB Wool Type – Fall ewe lamb

1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – AOB Wool Type – Champion ewe

1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Fall ram lamb

1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Spring ram lamb

1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Champion ram

1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Pair of ram lambs

1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Yearling ewe

1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Fall ewe lamb

1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Spring ewe lamb

1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

2nd – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Champion ewe

1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Pair or yearling ewes

1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Pair of ewe lambs

1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – AOB Meat Type – Pen of 3 lambs

1st – Beau Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Market Classes – wether class 1

1st – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Market Classes – wether class 2

1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL

3rd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Market Classes – wether class 3

1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL

2nd – Sara Munsterman, Watseka, IL

3rd – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Market Classes – Market Ewe Lamb class 1

1st – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – Ivan Miller, Cropsey, IL

3rd – Hunter Hull, Danforth, IL

4th – Ivan Miller, Cropsey, IL

Sheep – Market Classes – Market Ewe Lamb class 2

1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL

2nd – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Market Classes – Pair of Market Lambs class 1

1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

2nd – Ivan Miller, Cropsey, IL

Sheep – Market Classes – Pair of Market Lambs class 2

1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL

2nd – Avery Adams, Herscher, IL

3rd – Zoe Ault, Herscher, IL

4th – Kylie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Champions – Grand Champion Ram

1st – Peyton Howe, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Champions – Grand Champion Ewe

1st – MacKenzie Adams, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Champions – Grand Champion Market Lamb

1st – Sam Munsterman, Watseka, IL

Open Horse Show Results:

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Mare Halter

1st – Gerald Hendricks, Crescent City, IL

2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL

3rd – Colin Tobias, Mahomet, IL

4th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL

5th – Emma Moore, Fisher, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Gelding Halter

1st – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL

2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

3rd – Connie Parker, Ellsworth, IL

4th – Karissa Leonard, Gibson City, IL

5th – Shannon Ryan, Bloomington, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Showmanship

1st – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

2nd – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL

3rd – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL

4th – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

5th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Leadline (7 years and under)

1st – Brooklyn Kanosky, Onarga, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – English Pleasure – 18 & under

1st – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

2nd – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL

3rd – Brianna Bachman, Loda, IL

4th – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL

5th – Colin Tobias, Mahomet, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – English Pleasure – 19 & over

1st – Brittany Ryan, Coal City, IL

2nd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

3rd – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL

4th – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL

5th – Stefani Tobias, Mahomet, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Hunt Seat Equitation

1st – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

3rd – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL

4th – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL

5th – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Youth Walk Trot 18 & un

1st – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL

2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

3rd – Emily Vaughn, Gibson City, IL

4th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL

5th – Colin Tobias, Mahomet, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Youth Western Pleasure-18 & un

1st – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL

2nd – Emily Vaughn, Gibson City, IL

3rd – Bella Joos, Morton, IL

4th – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL

5th – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Walk-Trot

1st – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL

3rd – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL

4th – Gerald Hendricks, Crescent City, IL

5th – Jim Koch, Chebanse, IL

6th – Arlene Nauman, Washington, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Western Pleasure

1st – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL

3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

4th – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL

5th – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

6th – Brooke Joos, Morton, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Color Breed Western Pleasure

1st – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL

3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

4th – Jessalyn Eisenmann, Cissna Park, IL

5th – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Open Horsemanship

1st – Stefani Tobias, Mahomet, IL

2nd – Hannah Maher, Woodhull, IL

3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

4th – Sarah Ellis, Chrisman, IL

5th – Connie Parker, Ellsworth, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Western Pleasure (19 & over)

1st – Jana Leonard, Gibson City, IL

2nd – Stacy Patterson, Coal City, IL

3rd – Kristy Doyle, Ellsworth, IL

4th – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL

5th – Gerald Hendricks, Crescent City, IL

Western Horse Show – Horse show – Second Chance Pleasure

1st – Grace Stevens, Cooksville, IL

2nd – Staci Redding, Farmer City, IL

3rd – Jessica Robinson, Bethany, IL

4th – Connie Parker, Ellsworth, IL

5th – Debbie Robinson, Bethany, IL

Trending Videos