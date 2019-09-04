PAXTON — The Ford County Sheriff’s Office issued 39 traffic citations in August, including 19 for speeding.
There were also six tickets issued for driving under the influence and three for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Also, one ticket each was issued for disregarding a stop sign, failure to report an accident, driving with a revoked driver’s license, improper traffic lane usage, an equipment violation, illegal transportation of alcohol, making an improper turn, a driver’s license restriction violation, failure to yield, driving off the roadway and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Also, sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 traffic accidents and wrote 22 warning citations.
Field incident/complaint reports were related to: sex offender registry verification (33), assisting other agencies (32), civil/non-criminal complaints (28), suspicious activity (14), security alarm checks (7), suspicious vehicles (7), domestic trouble (7), animal complaints (5), welfare checks (4), suspicious persons (4), traffic complaints (3), theft (3), property standbys (2), juvenile complaints (2), stolen vehicles (1), fights in progress (1), damage to property (1), burglary (1), house checks (1), missing persons (1) and court-order violations (1).
Forty-nine court summons were served in 68 attempts. Also, 19 warrants were served.
Income for the sheriff’s office in August totaled $46,046, bringing the total for the 2019 fiscal year to $479,079. August’s income came from boarding ($34,343), the seized/forfeiture fund ($3,500), contracts ($3,333), the civil process ($1,686), sheriff’s sales ($1,200), transport reimbursement ($701), inmate phones ($521), bond fees ($320), the dedicated vehicle fund ($160),the DUI reinforcement fund ($127), work release ($60), requests for reports ($45), the arrestee medical fund ($40) and miscellaneous reimbursements ($10).
Ford County inmates’ mandays totaled 348, bringing the total for the fiscal year to 4,075.