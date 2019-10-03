PAXTON — The Ford County Sheriff’s Office issued 53 traffic citations in September, including 33 for speeding.
There were also four tickets each issued for illegal consumption of alcohol and disregarding a stop sign. Also, three tickets were issued for driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license, and two tickets each were issued for expired registration, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper traffic lane usage. One ticket each was issued for squealing/screeching tires, making an improper turn at an intersection and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Also, sheriff’s deputies responded to three traffic accidents and wrote 32 warning citations.
Field incident/complaint reports were related to: assisting other agencies (37), sex offender registry verification (24), house checks (15), motorist assists (14), civil/noncriminal complaints (13), suspicious vehicles (10), security alarm checks (9), animal complaints (6), investigation followups (5), harassment (5), domestic problems (4), suspicious persons (4), welfare checks (3), theft (2), suspicious activity (2), 911 hangup calls (2), burglary (2), criminal damage to property (2), fraud (2), fights in progress (1), noise complaints (1), property standbys (1), stolen vehicles (1) and suicide (1).
Thirty-five court summons were served in 70 attempts. Also, 17 warrants were served.
Income for the sheriff’s office in September totaled $53,589, bringing the total for the 2019 fiscal year to $532,668. September’s income came from boarding ($34,000), contracts ($15,833), transports ($1,217), the civil process ($1,173), inmate phones ($651), bond fees ($240), work release ($240), the dedicated vehicle fund ($100), the arrestee medical fund ($90), requests for reports ($35) and miscellaneous reimbursements ($10).
Ford County inmates’ mandays totaled 444, bringing the total for the fiscal year to 4,519.