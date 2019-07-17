PAXTON — Following the recent failure of the electrical control panel for the Ford County Courthouse’s elevator, the Ford County Public Building Commission is considering replacing the outdated equipment — and spending tens of thousands of dollars to do so.
The commission discussed the anticipated work Tuesday but took no action.
“We’re waiting on finding somebody to come and tell us what needs to be done, basically,” said the commission’s chairman, Ron Shapland of rural Cullom.
The aging elevator was shut down earlier this year due to problems with its electrical controls, Shapland said. While repairs were later made to get the elevator functioning again, county officials were told that the electrical controls were outdated, “getting weak” and should be replaced, Shapland said.
The recommendation has led the commission to consider replacing the electrical controls in not just the courthouse’s elevator but also potentially the county jail’s elevator, as both are “20 or more years old,” Shapland said.
Whether upgrades will be made to both elevators or just the courthouse’s has not been decided, Shapland said, but the subject will continue to be discussed at the commission’s next meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, in the small courtroom on the first floor of the courthouse in Paxton.
The commission has been in contact with two contractors who specialize in elevator repairs, Shapland said. If the commission decides to move forward on the project, one of those contractors would be hired to inspect each elevator’s equipment and “tell us what needs to be replaced or updated and what the cost will be,” Shapland said. Bids would then be sought from contractors interested in doing the work, he said.
While Shapland said he did not know how much the work could cost, a “ballpark” figure that has been “tossed around” at the commission’s meetings is $80,000 per elevator, he said.
Other business
Also at Tuesday’s meeting of the commission:
➜ The commission discussed the anticipated replacement of the sheriff’s office’s aging maintenance shed. Shapland said the project has been put on hold until Sheriff Mark Doran has received “cash in hand” from a $39,000 infrastructure grant that has been awarded by the state to help fund the project. Once the grant money is received, bids will be sought from contractors. The existing maintenance shed, located in the parking lot on the sheriff’s office’s south side, is 53 years old.
➜ The commission learned that progress was being made on the replacement of the 25-year-old sewage grinder system at the jail, Shapland said. In May, commissioners voted to approve a $45,770 bid from Allied Mechanical of Urbana to do the work. The sewage grinders in the jail’s basement floor are used to grind anything that inmates may have flushed before sewage water is sent to Paxton’s sanitary system.
➜ The commission learned that the remodeling of the Ford County Public Health Department’s office in Paxton would begin perhaps as early as Monday, July 22, as soon all of the new cabinets and other equipment arrive on site, Shapland said.
➜ The commission decided to give no additional pay to the commission’s new treasurer, Krisha Shoemaker, who replaced Nancy Krumwiede on June 30. Shapland said the commission had been paying a salary to Krumwiede in recent years, but only after she retired from her position as the county’s elected treasurer. Because Shoemaker is now the county’s treasurer, she will also not be paid anything extra by the commision as long as she continues to hold the county treasurer position.