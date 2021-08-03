Gibson Area Hospital had added more dates for its Pfizer Vaccine Clinics, which will each be conducted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Aug. 5, Aug. 12, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26. Visitors are asked to bring their current insurance card to their appointments.
The Buckley St. John’s Ladies Aid/LWML will be having an Ice Cream Social on August 15th from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm in St. John’s school lunchroom. Hot beef and ham and cheese sandwiches will be served as well as pie, cake and ice cream.
The Piper City Library is sponsoring several activities that people from other communities can take part in. They are offering free books until Aug. 8. There are a wide-variety of subjects to choose from: self-help books, cook books, non-fiction, romance paperbacks, biographies, audio CDs and a small selection of fiction. A donation is not necessary, but greatly appreciated. They are presenting an art display at the Piper City Library. All of the pieces must be done by someone who has close ties to Piper City or has lived in Piper City themself. If you have a painting, sketches, photography or stained glass you would like to share with the library and the public, please bring your piece to the library with you name, the painter’s name and who it is if it is a portrait or special place. The library will have your pieces until Aug. 8. The library will present an Art Show Open House from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 8.
Corn Belt Shrine Club Kids Day in the North Park will be on August 15 from 12-3 featuring hot dogs, go kart rides, cotton candy, face painting, cake walk, and much more. Everything is 25 cents. Parade starts at 11:30 and will be on Sangamon Ave and end at the park.
The Ford County Historical Society Water Tower Museum offers tours by request. For more information or to set up a tour, call 217-379-4111 or 217-722-2227.
The Paxton Church of Christ (400 West Ottawa Road) offers Senior Exercise (for those 55 and above) every Monday and Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. This exercise program is designed to help seniors develop both strength and balance. Monday’s exercises focus on stretching, and Thursday’s exercises focus on strengthening. This also provides the opportunity to fellowship with other seniors from the Paxton area.
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets from 9-11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at the Paxton Church of the Nazarene, 302 W. State St., Paxton. Each meeting includes breakfast, crafts and discussion on relevant topics, with childcare provided. The group is open to mothers of all experience levels. Annual dues cost $31.95. To register, people can visit www.mops.org and type in code “KSIZ.” For more information, people can contact Julie Foster at 618-304-4092.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets from 5-6 p.m. each Monday at the United Methodist Church, located at 219 S. Margaret St. in Piper City. The public is welcome to come and visit; the first meeting is free. TOPS is a nonprofit weight-loss support, education and wellness organization. For more information, people can call Brenda Hemp at 815-278-1441, visit www.tops.org or call TOPS headquarters at 800-932-8677.
Paxton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the First Lutheran Church, 301 S College St., Paxton. Weigh-in begins at 5 PM with the meeting beginning by 5:30. Fees/dues are reasonably priced. Paxton TOPS has been recognized as one of the most successful in its district!
Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.
Celebrate Recovery sessions along with Celebration Place a recovery program for kids 5 yrs-13 yrs olds is at 6 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Gibson City. For more information, call 217-784-8673.
The PBL Area Community Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at 785 S. Railroad Ave. in Paxton. The food pantry serves residents of the Paxton, Buckley and Loda communities.
GriefShare support group meetings will be held at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. Session topics include “Is This Normal?,” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.” For more information or to register, people can call Bonnie at 217-784-5702.
Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, meets on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library, 254 S. Market St., Paxton.
The Elliott Amvets are holding an all-you-can-eat mountain oyster fry from noon to 4 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month.
Cheney’s Grove Township Library in Saybrook is open from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 2 to 5 p.m. each Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday.