PAXTON — The Ford County Board’s finance committee is expected to vote Thursday morning on whether the county should continue to levy property taxes on behalf of the University of Illinois Extension and Ford County Soil & Water Conservation District.
Representatives of both agencies are expected to be in attendance to give presentations to the five-member committee prior to its anticipated vote.
The meeting, which is open to the public, begins at 8:30 a.m. in the small courtroom on the first floor of the Ford County Courthouse in Paxton.
For several years, the county has levied real estate taxes on behalf of both the UI Extension and SWCD as a way to support the two agencies. The finance committee is expected to consider whether to continue that practice for taxes to be collected in 2020.
Also on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting are:
— A discussion with Gibson City-based McNutt Consulting Services about “Email Office 365.”
— Consideration of a resolution regarding an employee health insurance policy spanning from July 2019 through June 2020.
— Consideration of the setting of the prevailing wage, retroactive to June 1.
— Consideration of the reappointment of Ronald Bork of rural Piper City to a two-year term on the Ford County Board of Review.
— A closed session to discuss specific employees of the county.
Committee members are Chase McCall of Gibson City, Gene May of rural Paxton, Randy Ferguson of Gibson City, Chuck Aubry of Gibson City and Debbie Smith of Paxton.