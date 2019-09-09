Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Tyler A. Pease, 24, of Foosland, for manufacture/delivery of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis and possession of a controlled substance.
DUI
• Eric B. Campbell, 47, of Schaumburg, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Hobert A. Skinner, 19, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violations
• Chad A. Matherne, 45, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Adam L. Durham, 25, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Eric B. Campbell, 47, of Schaumburg, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, improper traffic lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• William Henderson, no age listed, of Gibson City, for failure to notify authorities of a traffic accident.
• Brittany M. Conner, 27, of Urbana, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• Joseph A. Rowcliff, 28, of Ludlow, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Hector M. Gonzalez, 32, of Manteno, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Roger D. Marshall, 76, of Paxton, for driving with defective brakes.
• Briana N. Bartmann, 20, of Sugar Grove, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Stephanie Nino, 21, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Asechaln T. Ayele, 19, of Chicago, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Lisa M. Cruz, 44, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael J. Jungman, no age listed, of Bradley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Marcia R. Green, no age listed, of Piper City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Charmyra L. Randle, 31, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Michael R. McDermaid, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Alisha M. Ware, no age listed, of Glenwood, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Whitney M. Pozos, 28, of Onarga, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Adam Ungar, 29, of Winnemucca, Nev., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Ariza Angel Flores, 21, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Ralph T. Sturgeon, 39, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jiarong Lin, 24, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Robbie C. Sanders, 33, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Raphael Galvan Jr., 23, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Dimitrije Roncevich, 53, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Hobert A. Skinner, 19, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, improper lighting and driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• Stefanie M. Valpaez, 29, of Sibley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Larry E. Petkus, 32, of Saybrook, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
Ordinance violations
• Edwin Miller of Roberts, for failure to trim grass and weeds.
• Greg Paulis of Roberts, for improper parking.
Small claims
• Discover Bank vs. April R. Nettleton of Gibson City.
• American Express National Bank vs. Scott Shull of Gibson City.
• Mariner Finance LLC vs. Ronald J. Hewerdine of Paxton.
• Jeffrey M. Cialkowski of Paxton vs. Tyler and Paige Potter of Paxton.
Divorces
• Bethany Cribbett vs. Christian Compton.
• Monica S. Miller vs. Christopher W. Miller.
• Shannon M. Measaw vs. Alan R. Measaw.
Orders of protection
• Megan Hanford vs. Bobby Turner.
• Emily Hobson vs. Jacob A. Hobson.