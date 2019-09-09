Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Felonies

• Tyler A. Pease, 24, of Foosland, for manufacture/delivery of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis and possession of a controlled substance.

DUI

• Eric B. Campbell, 47, of Schaumburg, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Hobert A. Skinner, 19, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Civil law violations

• Chad A. Matherne, 45, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

Traffic tickets

• Adam L. Durham, 25, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Eric B. Campbell, 47, of Schaumburg, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, improper traffic lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• William Henderson, no age listed, of Gibson City, for failure to notify authorities of a traffic accident.

• Brittany M. Conner, 27, of Urbana, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Joseph A. Rowcliff, 28, of Ludlow, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Hector M. Gonzalez, 32, of Manteno, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Roger D. Marshall, 76, of Paxton, for driving with defective brakes.

• Briana N. Bartmann, 20, of Sugar Grove, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Stephanie Nino, 21, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Asechaln T. Ayele, 19, of Chicago, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Lisa M. Cruz, 44, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michael J. Jungman, no age listed, of Bradley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Marcia R. Green, no age listed, of Piper City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Charmyra L. Randle, 31, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Michael R. McDermaid, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Alisha M. Ware, no age listed, of Glenwood, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Whitney M. Pozos, 28, of Onarga, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Adam Ungar, 29, of Winnemucca, Nev., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Ariza Angel Flores, 21, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ralph T. Sturgeon, 39, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jiarong Lin, 24, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Robbie C. Sanders, 33, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Raphael Galvan Jr., 23, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Dimitrije Roncevich, 53, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Hobert A. Skinner, 19, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, improper lighting and driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.

• Stefanie M. Valpaez, 29, of Sibley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Larry E. Petkus, 32, of Saybrook, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Ordinance violations

• Edwin Miller of Roberts, for failure to trim grass and weeds.

• Greg Paulis of Roberts, for improper parking.

Small claims

• Discover Bank vs. April R. Nettleton of Gibson City.

• American Express National Bank vs. Scott Shull of Gibson City.

• Mariner Finance LLC vs. Ronald J. Hewerdine of Paxton.

• Jeffrey M. Cialkowski of Paxton vs. Tyler and Paige Potter of Paxton.

Divorces

• Bethany Cribbett vs. Christian Compton.

• Monica S. Miller vs. Christopher W. Miller.

• Shannon M. Measaw vs. Alan R. Measaw.

Orders of protection

• Megan Hanford vs. Bobby Turner.

• Emily Hobson vs. Jacob A. Hobson.