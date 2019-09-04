Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Felonies

• Tyler A. Pease, 24, of Foosland, for manufacture/delivery of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis and possession of a controlled substance.

DUI

• Michael C. Pistilli, 41, of Kempton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Eric B. Campbell, 47, of Schaumburg, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Civil law violations

• Chad A. Matherne, 45, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

Traffic tickets

• Adam J. Oleynichak, 18, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Darrell A. Kimbro, 49, of Cordova, Tenn., for a trucking log violation.

• James R. Tovey, 29, of Midlothian, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jessika D. Richards, 30, of Cissna Park, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Elizabeth A. Hays, 26, of Colfax, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Michelle D. Stremmel, 46, of Normal, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Aubree J. Lambert, 21, of Chenoa, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brandy A. Stevenfield, 33, of Flanagan, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Becky R. Foellmer, 60, of Plainfield, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Reginold J. Dixon, 34, of Loda, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, no rear registration light and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Michael C. Pistilli, 41, of Kempton, for unlawful parking on a roadway.

• Adam L. Durham, 25, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Eric B. Campbell, 47, of Schaumburg, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, improper traffic lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• William Henderson, no age listed, of Gibson City, for failure to notify authorities of a traffic accident.

• Brittany M. Conner, 27, of Urbana, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Joseph A. Rowcliff, 28, of Ludlow, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Hector M. Gonzalez, no age listed, of Manteno, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Roger D. Marshall, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving with defective brakes.

• Briana N. Bartmann, no age listed, of Sugar Grove, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Stephanie Nino, no age listed, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Asechaln T. Ayele, 19, of Chicago, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Lisa M. Cruz, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michael J. Jungman, no age listed, of Bradley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Marcia R. Green, no age listed, of Piper City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Charmyra L. Randle, 31, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

Ordinance violations

• Edwin Miller of Roberts, for failure to trim grass and weeds.

• Greg Paulis of Roberts, for improper parking.

Small claims

• Capital One Bank vs. Monica R. Nolte of Gibson City.

• Capital One Bank vs. Katie Whitson of Gibson City.

• Credit Union 1 vs. Michael McGrath of Sibley.

• Discover Bank vs. April R. Nettleton of Gibson City.

• American Express National Bank vs. Scott Shull of Gibson City.

Arbitration

• Credit Union 1 vs. George Stevens of Paxton.

Divorces

• Andrew Peeler vs. Kacey Peeler.

• Bethany Cribbett vs. Christian Compton.

Orders of protection

• Megan Hanford vs. Bobby Turner.