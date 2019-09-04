Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Tyler A. Pease, 24, of Foosland, for manufacture/delivery of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis and possession of a controlled substance.
DUI
• Michael C. Pistilli, 41, of Kempton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Eric B. Campbell, 47, of Schaumburg, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violations
• Chad A. Matherne, 45, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Adam J. Oleynichak, 18, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Darrell A. Kimbro, 49, of Cordova, Tenn., for a trucking log violation.
• James R. Tovey, 29, of Midlothian, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Jessika D. Richards, 30, of Cissna Park, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Elizabeth A. Hays, 26, of Colfax, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Michelle D. Stremmel, 46, of Normal, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Aubree J. Lambert, 21, of Chenoa, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Brandy A. Stevenfield, 33, of Flanagan, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Becky R. Foellmer, 60, of Plainfield, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Reginold J. Dixon, 34, of Loda, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, no rear registration light and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Michael C. Pistilli, 41, of Kempton, for unlawful parking on a roadway.
• Adam L. Durham, 25, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Eric B. Campbell, 47, of Schaumburg, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, improper traffic lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• William Henderson, no age listed, of Gibson City, for failure to notify authorities of a traffic accident.
• Brittany M. Conner, 27, of Urbana, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• Joseph A. Rowcliff, 28, of Ludlow, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Hector M. Gonzalez, no age listed, of Manteno, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Roger D. Marshall, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving with defective brakes.
• Briana N. Bartmann, no age listed, of Sugar Grove, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Stephanie Nino, no age listed, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Asechaln T. Ayele, 19, of Chicago, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Lisa M. Cruz, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael J. Jungman, no age listed, of Bradley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Marcia R. Green, no age listed, of Piper City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Charmyra L. Randle, 31, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
Ordinance violations
• Edwin Miller of Roberts, for failure to trim grass and weeds.
• Greg Paulis of Roberts, for improper parking.
Small claims
• Capital One Bank vs. Monica R. Nolte of Gibson City.
• Capital One Bank vs. Katie Whitson of Gibson City.
• Credit Union 1 vs. Michael McGrath of Sibley.
• Discover Bank vs. April R. Nettleton of Gibson City.
• American Express National Bank vs. Scott Shull of Gibson City.
Arbitration
• Credit Union 1 vs. George Stevens of Paxton.
Divorces
• Andrew Peeler vs. Kacey Peeler.
• Bethany Cribbett vs. Christian Compton.
Orders of protection
• Megan Hanford vs. Bobby Turner.