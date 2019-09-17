Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Civil law violations
• Lonnie D. Hill, 44, of Gibson City, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Hannah M. Steiner, 39, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael A. Nichols, 34, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• Kevin J. Heiser, 63, of Loda, for expired registration.
• Christie A. Ecker, 48, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Richard L. Bodden, 36, of Highland, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kyle A. Schroeder, 22, of Morris, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Laureano Medina-Medina, 46, of Rantoul, for driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Donald F. Bickel, 53, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating a non-highway vehicle on a roadway.
• Steven R. Fox Jr., 44, of Roberts, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• A 17-year-old male from Saybrook, for squealing/screeching tires.
• Yaroslav V. Sokruta, 20, of Kingsley, Mich., for disregarding a stop sign.
• Hannah M. Steiner, 39, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and a headlight violation.
• Meridith J. Carder, 52, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
Forcible entry and detainer
• FTP Properties Inc. of Harvey vs. Jeffrey Brock of Paxton.
Small claims
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. David Hewerdine of Paxton.
• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Logan D. Devall of Roberts.
• Capital One Bank vs. Kelly D. May of Melvin.
• Second Round Sub LLC vs. Acey Settle of Paxton.
• Capital One Bank vs. Aaron Horn of Gibson City.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Shelbie Rottman of Gibson City.
• Citibank vs. Michael P. Shifflet of Kempton.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Sara Norbot of Gibson City.
Arbitration
• Capital One Bank vs. David L. Eddy of Paxton.
Divorces
• Madison Bell vs. Derek Bell.