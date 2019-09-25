Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Nathaniel L. Gano, 26, of Paxton, for indecent solicitation of a child.
DUI
• Frank John Harvey, 72, of Danville, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• Amanda J. Griner, no age listed, of Cullom, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Debbie M. Mowrey, no age listed, of Milford, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Tiffany N. Cleinmark, 36, of Gibson City, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Paul J. Martinek, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• Yang Yuhang, 21, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Ross Donald Harden, 34, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Lawrence O. Anderson, 27, of Champaign, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Nancy S. Williams, 61, of Loda, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Matthew A. Sizemore, no age listed, of Cissna Park, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Dwight L. Shedd, no age listed, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Craig L. Shedd, no age listed, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Jaeden J. Barney, 21, of Gilman, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Hillary A. Maier, 25, of Thomasboro, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Katie J. Whitson, 41, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Danial Dean Williams, 29, of Saybrook, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.
• Stephen Celmence Ebeling, 47, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Dale E. Rueck, 56, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Nicholas V. D’Amore, 30, of Bridgeview, for failure to obey a yield sign and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Abram I. Gallegos, 18, of Chicago, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Renee A. Giron, 49, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• John Charles Umlauf, 25, of Deerfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Morgan A. Lensing, no age listed, of Ashkum,
for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Dakota M. Cuff, 21, of Urbana, for disregarding a stop sign, operating an uninsured vehicle, unsafe backing on a roadway, improper use of a turn signal, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and squealing/screeching tires.
• Eitan Weltman, 65, of Bloomington, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Trenton W. Gabbard, 62, of West Lebanon, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Steve Louis, 37, of Orlando, Fla., for driving on a revoked driver’s license and use of head lamps.
• Mateo P. Tomas, 33, of Rantoul, for driving with no valid driver’s license, driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Angel E. Ruiz-Rodriguez, 18, of Forrest, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• A 16-year-old male from Herscher, for operating windshield wipers without headlights.
• Makhi D. Stanley, 19, of Argenta, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Racheal L. McKinney, 33, of Mazon, for expired registration.
• Ethan M. Catt, 18, of Normal, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael L. Clark, 56, of Mahomet, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Wanda R. Ortiz-Hernandez, 28, of Kankakee, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Tiffany N. Cleinmark, 36, of Gibson City, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage.
• Steven L. Price, 50, of Gibson City, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Kevin J. Edelman, 56, of Forrest, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Melissa A. Hennessy, 45, of Chenoa, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Travis L. Henson, 30, of Pesotum, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Gregory A. Fahrow, 57, of Bourbonnais, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Frank John Harvey, 72, of Danville, for improper traffic lane usage and driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• Stephanie S. Thompson, 20, of Chicago, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Drake A. Dankenbring, 50, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Brenda L. Emkes, 71, of Champaign, for disregarding a stop sign.
• A 17-year-old male from Loda, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Julianna N. Heptinstall, 19, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Richard Arlin Pagel, 73, of Cave Creek, Ariz., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Amber R. King, 39, of Paxton, for expired registration.
• Thomas E. Gallahne, 22, of Carbondale, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Seth A. Herr, 26, of West Lafayette, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Charlotte A. Kucer, 48, of Bourbonnais, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Devin A.L. Bradford, 18, of Paxton, for driving on a driver’s license expired for more than a year.
Ordinance violations
• Frank A. Piekarski, 72, of Harvey, for accumulation of junk/garbage.
Small claims
• Discover Bank vs. John R. Tosone of Gibson City.
• Discover Bank vs. Patricia A. Bartels of Roberts.
• American Express National Bank vs. David Morris of Melvin.
Arbitration
• Capital One Bank vs. Patricia E. Maxwell of Piper City.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Wells Fargo Bank vs. Brian Landess, Kristen M. Landess and unknown owners and nonrecord claimants.
Divorces
• Janet Sue Barker vs. Elmer Lee Barker.
Family (Child support)
• Kristin Opperman vs. Derek Smith.