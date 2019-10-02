Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Alexander B. Barham, 29, of Elliott, for criminal damage to property ($500 to $10,000).
• Dakota M. Cuff, 21, of Urbana, for aggravated battery to a police officer and aggravated assault.
• Clayton T. Marcum, 34, of Paxton, for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
Traffic tickets
• Patrick K. Atkins, 40, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Leslie D. Seggebruch, 64, of Cissna Park, for a headlight violation.
• Dalton K. Anderson, no age listed, of Lafayette, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Anthony Bernard Ratcliff, 50, of Memphis, Tenn., for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Cleothia Nathaniel Hall, 38, of Minooka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Christopher J. McCoy, 26, of Charleston, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Emily Marie Forde, 18, of Western Springs, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Bryce Daniel Malamatos, 18, of Valparaiso, Ind., for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Barbara Ferrer Torrealba, 23, of Memphis, Tenn., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jacob Glenn Pentecost, 38, of Lincoln, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage.
• Corey T. Swanson, 40, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Mary C. Childers, 70, of Des Plaines, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• William D. Summers, 73, of Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Sandra W. Nakakula, 32, of Champaign, for improper passing on the left.
• Gabriel J. Benavides, 18, of Morris, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Luis D. Chavez, 19, of Bolingbrook, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Steven A. Swale, 33, of Kankakee, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Searcia L. Warren, 31, of Joliet, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Ted A. Dykes, 68, of Mount Hermon, La., for following too closely.
• Jesse A. Gilette, 28, of Milford, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jason V. Brooks, 45, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., for driving on the left when prohibited and driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Siarhei Hacharuk, 37, of Brooklyn, N.Y., for disregarding a stop sign.
• Jaden K. Thilmony, 18, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Erin I. Lindsay, 20, of Sibley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Brendan F. King, 35, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
Ordinance violations
• Julie L. Maag, 53, of Paxton, for accumulation of junk/debris.
• Robert Chacon, 72, of Paxton, for inoperable motor vehicles, failure to trim grass and weeds, and accumulation of junk/garbage.
Small claims
• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Nicole M. Isenhart of Paxton.
• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Aaron Horn of Gibson City.
Chancery/foreclosures
• U.S. Bank National Association vs. Gerald R. Moss.
• The Bank of New York Melon vs. Carey M. Barfield of Paxton, Mark Barfield of Paxton, Capital One USA and unknown nonrecord claimants.
Divorces
• Rebecca Back vs. Troy Back.
Family (Child support)
• Sasha Thompson vs. Justen Rosario.