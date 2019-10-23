Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Hannah M. Steiner, 39, of Paxton, for possession of methamphetamine (fewer than 5 grams).
• Michael Andrew Nichols, 34, of Paxton, for possession of methamphetamine (fewer than 5 grams).
Traffic tickets
• Vicki L. Khan, 55, of Paxton, for failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Tristan B. Zoller, 21, of Loda, for operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration.
• A 17-year-old male from Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Shannon M. McClure, 39, of Melvin, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Laurie A. Connolly, 53, of Romeoville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Dustin P. Herges, 29, of Paxton, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Nikias M. Troe, 20, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Anora Usman, 58, of Lake Forest, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Kerri L. Overocker, 46, of Clinton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Lisa R. Rutledge, 55, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• Richard W. Kerrigan, 53, of Herrin, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Samantha M. Woods, 28, of Campus, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jared C. Broom, 25, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Scott A. Swanson, 51, of Loda, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Jessica L.A. Swaim, 24, of Rankin, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Thomas Diamantopoulos, 73, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Yijing Ke, 22, of Urbana, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Maxfield S. Liepow, 26, of Sherwood, Ore., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Justin R. Heald, 37, of Chatsworth, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Frederick P. Lannert, 48, of South Elgin, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Shakeena Taneisha Hull, 38, of Decatur, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Dwayne Nana Baokye Asafo Adjei, 22, of Fort Wayne, Ind., for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
Small claims
• Deaconess Hospital Inc. vs. David W. Lefler of Paxton.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Isaiah Rodriguez of Gibson City.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Darin Brandenburg.
• Synchrony Bank vs. Nicole Reynolds.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Timothy N. Towner.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Busey Bank vs. James S. Owen.
Divorces
• Pauline Sandy Goben vs. William Goben.