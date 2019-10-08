Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Eric B. Campbell, 47, of Schaumburg, for driving on a revoked or suspended driver’s license.
Traffic tickets
• Andrew Philip Watts, no age listed, of Cabery, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Priscilla J. Anderson, no age listed, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.
• Angel L. Vega, 25, of Melvin, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and making an improper turn at an intersection.
• Gerald W. Holt, 46, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Gerald W. Holt, no age listed, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• Paris A. Vogelsang, 73, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Kallee Renee Poole, 21, of Stone Mountain, Ga., for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.
• Brayden A. Rose, 18, of Herscher, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Hope A. Betley, 19, of Farmer City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• James T. Hall, 48, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Zachary R. Nichols, 29, of Gibson City, for expired registration.
Ordinance violations
• Randy Reynolds, no age listed, of Fisher, for unlawful parking.
Small claims
• Discover Bank vs. Terry A. Overman of Gibson City.
• H&R Accounts Inc. of Moline vs. Jacob Swanson of Paxton.