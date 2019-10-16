Listen to this article

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Felonies

• Dustin M. Behrends, 22, of Cabery, for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property ($500 to $10,000).

Misdemeanors

• Dustin T. Benear, 18, of Paxton, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

• Mason D. Ecker, 18, of Paxton, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

• Austin L. Gooden, 18, of Paxton, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

• Jonathan R. Muller, 19, of Paxton, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

• Noah P. Ringel, 37, of Gibson City, for domestic battery.

Civil law violations

• Madison J. Boissiere, 21, of Aurora, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Joel D. Berkler, 20, of Bellflower, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

Traffic tickets

• Lawrence L. Hancock, 30, of Danville, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Madison J. Boissiere, 21, of Aurora, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mitchell J. Hoffman, 32, of Bonfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Chaqwonnn D. Jones, 20, of Oswego, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Brenda J. Fox, 59, of Paxton, for improper passing in a special zone.

• Rebecca L. Young, 25, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Camryn A. Creasy, 19, of Abingdon, for expired registration.

• Autumn L. Betourne, 20, of Thawville, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, not driving on the right side of the road and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Ebonie S. Anderson, 25, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Angel E. Branch, 21, of Oxford, Miss., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Matthew T. Buhrt, 21, of Aurora, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kylie R. Buettger, 24, of Justice, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• David W. Reid, 52, of Gibson City, for failure to give notice of an accident and driving with defective brakes.

• Harold W. Pitts, 68, of Bonifay, Fla., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brenda K. Persico, 26, of Pontiac, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Daevion M. Warren, 19, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Sarah O. Adegoke, 21, of Chicago, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Larry O. Jackson Jr., 38, of Joliet, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Jennifer M. Pozza, 21, of Frankfort, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Brian K. Schilz, 62, of Piper City, for driving on the left when prohibited.

• James J. Woolsey, 54, of Chebanse, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Trenton L. Edelman, 21, of Forrest, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Benjamin J. Pierce, 31, of Elk Grove Village, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Eric M. Doney, 56, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Gurpartap Singh, 27, of Stockton, Calif., for improper traffic lane usage.

Forcible entry and detainer

• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. John Houston of Paxton and Sara Houston of Paxton.

• Nick Osborn of Fairbury and Tiffany Osborn of Fairbury vs. Angela Martin of Gibson City and Brent Martin of Gibson City.

Small claims

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Peter Lee Bilotto Jr. and Darcy A. Niemiec.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. John D. Harris.

• Raz Imports Inc. of Randolph, N.J., vs. Erin Umble and Ray Umble of Paxton, doing business as Country at Heart.

Arbitration

• Security Credit Services LLC vs. Steve A. Hunsaker of Gibson City.

Divorces

• Debra Gay Ensign vs. Ricky Paul Ensign.