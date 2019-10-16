Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Dustin M. Behrends, 22, of Cabery, for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property ($500 to $10,000).
Misdemeanors
• Dustin T. Benear, 18, of Paxton, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Mason D. Ecker, 18, of Paxton, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Austin L. Gooden, 18, of Paxton, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Jonathan R. Muller, 19, of Paxton, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Noah P. Ringel, 37, of Gibson City, for domestic battery.
Civil law violations
• Madison J. Boissiere, 21, of Aurora, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joel D. Berkler, 20, of Bellflower, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Lawrence L. Hancock, 30, of Danville, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Madison J. Boissiere, 21, of Aurora, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Mitchell J. Hoffman, 32, of Bonfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Chaqwonnn D. Jones, 20, of Oswego, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Brenda J. Fox, 59, of Paxton, for improper passing in a special zone.
• Rebecca L. Young, 25, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Camryn A. Creasy, 19, of Abingdon, for expired registration.
• Autumn L. Betourne, 20, of Thawville, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, not driving on the right side of the road and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Ebonie S. Anderson, 25, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Angel E. Branch, 21, of Oxford, Miss., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Matthew T. Buhrt, 21, of Aurora, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kylie R. Buettger, 24, of Justice, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• David W. Reid, 52, of Gibson City, for failure to give notice of an accident and driving with defective brakes.
• Harold W. Pitts, 68, of Bonifay, Fla., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Brenda K. Persico, 26, of Pontiac, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Daevion M. Warren, 19, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Sarah O. Adegoke, 21, of Chicago, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Larry O. Jackson Jr., 38, of Joliet, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Jennifer M. Pozza, 21, of Frankfort, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Brian K. Schilz, 62, of Piper City, for driving on the left when prohibited.
• James J. Woolsey, 54, of Chebanse, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Trenton L. Edelman, 21, of Forrest, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Benjamin J. Pierce, 31, of Elk Grove Village, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Eric M. Doney, 56, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Gurpartap Singh, 27, of Stockton, Calif., for improper traffic lane usage.
Forcible entry and detainer
• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. John Houston of Paxton and Sara Houston of Paxton.
• Nick Osborn of Fairbury and Tiffany Osborn of Fairbury vs. Angela Martin of Gibson City and Brent Martin of Gibson City.
Small claims
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Peter Lee Bilotto Jr. and Darcy A. Niemiec.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. John D. Harris.
• Raz Imports Inc. of Randolph, N.J., vs. Erin Umble and Ray Umble of Paxton, doing business as Country at Heart.
Arbitration
• Security Credit Services LLC vs. Steve A. Hunsaker of Gibson City.
Divorces
• Debra Gay Ensign vs. Ricky Paul Ensign.