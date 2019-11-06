Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Giovanni V. Parenti, 23, of Gibson City, for theft (in excess of $500).
Misdemeanors
• Katelyn R. Crabb, 18, of Paxton, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
DUI
• James R. Tovey, 29, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol/an intoxicating compound/drug.
• Tal T. Harweger, 56, of Buckley, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Brenda L. Tyler, 52, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of a drug.
Civil law violations
• Brock H. Hall, 32, of Paxton, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• A 17-year-old female from Paxton, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• James R. Tovey, 29, of Paxton, for improper traffic lane usage, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to notify the sec. of state of a change of address.
• Tal T. Harweger, 56, of Buckley, for improper traffic lane usage.
• Maria F. Gomez, 41, of Kankakee, no offense listed.
• Donald E. Wilson, 40, of Normal, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jenny L. Borja, 32, of Champaign, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael A. Gomez, no age listed, of Cicero, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Saima Afroz Siddiqui, 30, of Bolingbrook, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Riley A. Cuppernell, 18, of Loda, for no valid registration.
• Darin S. McCall, 54, of Rankin, for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Carrie A. Edelman, 38, of Fairbury, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• James S. Burke, 46, of Buckley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jobie Sue Denham, 27, of Bloomington, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Zach T. Bebout, 26, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Warren L. Birkey, 76, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Ebonie S. Anderson, 25, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 16-year-old male from Gibson City, for expired registration and improper traffic lane usage.
• Michael H. France, 34, of Bucyrus, Ohio, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Matthew W. Bennett, 38, of Bellflower, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Terricla L. Martin, 39, of Sibley, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• A 17-year-old female from Gibson City, for driving with no valid driver’s license.
• A 16-year-old male from Melvin, for driving with no valid driver’s license and reckless driving.
• Brock H. Hall, no age listed, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Kerry G. Kelly, no age listed, of Joliet, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
Ordinance violations
• Anthony Chickini, 56, of Paxton, for two counts of accumulation of trash/junk/debris.
Small claims
• American Express National Bank vs. Brad S. Medler of Paxton.
• Discover Bank vs. Kenneth C. Calver II of Paxton.
• LVNV Funding LLC vs. Matthew G. McCarty of Roberts.
• The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute vs. Gerard E. Miller of Gibson City and Nieco N. Miller of Gibson City.
• TD Bank USA vs. Elizabeth Amador of Kempton.
Chancery/foreclosures
• M&T Bank vs. Aaron Troy Hobbs of Gibson City, Dawn Renee Hobbs of Gibson City and unknown non-record claimants.
• Pingora Loan Servicing LLC vs. legatees of Leland Gear and unknown non-record claimants.
Family (Child support)
• Sasha Thompson vs. Petru Stoian.