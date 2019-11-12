Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Traffic tickets
• Anthony J. Scalise, 41, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Glendale Heights, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Tely Methelus, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Seweryn K. Trzasrus, 19, of Morton Grove, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael A. Freed, 51, of Roberts, for failure to obey a yield sign.
• Nicole D. Elyash, 19, of Northbrook, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Nancy K. Lee, 73, of Milford, for disregarding a stop sign.
Small claims
• Jacob Zimmerman of Forrest vs. Katie Whitson of Gibson City.
• Donna Cathey of Gibson City vs. Elizabeth K. Dean of Middleburg, Fla., and Lisa M. Dean of Middleburg, Fla.
Chancery/foreclosures
• U.S. Bank National Association vs. Jeremy D. Smith.
Law
• Joshua Jones vs. Donald Amell.