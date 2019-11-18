Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Adam Durham, 25, of Gibson City, for making a false report of an offense.
• Stephanie A. Hillard, 29, of Yorkville, for possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass to a residence.
• Gerald W. Holt, 46, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
Misdemeanors
• Brian D. Musk, 50, of Milford, for criminal trespass to a residence.
• Brian C. Brees, 53, of Paxton, for disorderly conduct.
DUI
• Randy J. Kaiser, 58, of Rankin, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Pawel M. Karasinski, 33, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• A 17-year-old male from Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Randy J. Kaiser, 58, of Rankin, for improper traffic lane usage.
• Sierra J. Perez, 26, of Danville, for driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Richard S. Thompson, 65, of Paxton, for expired registration.
• Megan M. Forster, 29, of Buckley, for failure to obey a yield sign.
• Vidaliz R. Martinez, 19, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Hana M. Long, 27, of Champaign, for expired registration.
• Pawel M. Karasinski, 33, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• James E. Hines III, 50, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Tyler A. Selvis, 23, of Oswego, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• James E. Todd, no age listed, of Pekin, for failure to obey a stop sign.
• Tiara L. Burtin, no age listed, of St. Louis, Mo., for disregarding a stop sign.
• Carolyn S. Godby, no age listed, of Pekin, for disregarding a stop sign.
Forcible entry and detainer
• FTP Properties Inc. of Harvey vs. Chad L. Williams of Paxton.
Small claims
• LVNV Funding LLC vs. William Stow of Melvin.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Joshua S. Harstick.
• Opportunity Financial LLC vs. Daren Evens of Paxton.
• Personal Finance Company LLC vs. Melissa L. Essington of Kempton.
Divorces
• Michael Bell vs. Jennifer Bell.