Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Felonies

• Adam Durham, 25, of Gibson City, for making a false report of an offense.

• Stephanie A. Hillard, 29, of Yorkville, for possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass to a residence.

• Gerald W. Holt, 46, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.

Misdemeanors

• Brian D. Musk, 50, of Milford, for criminal trespass to a residence.

• Brian C. Brees, 53, of Paxton, for disorderly conduct.

DUI

• Randy J. Kaiser, 58, of Rankin, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Pawel M. Karasinski, 33, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Traffic tickets

• A 17-year-old male from Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Randy J. Kaiser, 58, of Rankin, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Sierra J. Perez, 26, of Danville, for driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Richard S. Thompson, 65, of Paxton, for expired registration.

• Megan M. Forster, 29, of Buckley, for failure to obey a yield sign.

• Vidaliz R. Martinez, 19, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Hana M. Long, 27, of Champaign, for expired registration.

• Pawel M. Karasinski, 33, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• James E. Hines III, 50, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Tyler A. Selvis, 23, of Oswego, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• James E. Todd, no age listed, of Pekin, for failure to obey a stop sign.

• Tiara L. Burtin, no age listed, of St. Louis, Mo., for disregarding a stop sign.

• Carolyn S. Godby, no age listed, of Pekin, for disregarding a stop sign.

Forcible entry and detainer

• FTP Properties Inc. of Harvey vs. Chad L. Williams of Paxton.

Small claims

• LVNV Funding LLC vs. William Stow of Melvin.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Joshua S. Harstick.

• Opportunity Financial LLC vs. Daren Evens of Paxton.

• Personal Finance Company LLC vs. Melissa L. Essington of Kempton.

Divorces

• Michael Bell vs. Jennifer Bell.