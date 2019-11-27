Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Tyler W. Campe, 26, of Paxton, for aggravated domestic battery.
Misdemeanors
• Damien A. Betourne, 27, of Thawville, for resisting a peace officer.
• Chad A. Arnold, 42, of Gibson City, no offense listed.
Civil law violations
• Zachary T. West, 23, of Champaign, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Kumasi D. Jones, 39, of Champaign, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Nicholas A. Buhr, 23, of Paxton, for failure to obey a yield sign.
• Joann R. Seggebruch, 65, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Fidel Hernandez-Morales, 33, of Benton Harbor, Mich., for driving with no valid driver’s license, disregarding a stop sign, operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration.
• William Wojcicki, 19, of Western Springs, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kia J. Pinkney, 22, of Bolingbrook, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Janet B. McGrath, 52, of Plainfield, for a headlight violation.
• James W. Kearney, 55, of Sibley, for disregarding an official traffic-control device.
• Charmine Tam-Percoliza, 42, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Joseph S. Carter, 24, of Urbana, for possing a school bus while loading/unloading.
• John C. Whiteman, 21, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Shenghai Cai, 51, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Busey Bank vs. Barbara Brandenburg.