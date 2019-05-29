Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Felonies

• Jennifer L. Brock, 29, of Pontiac, for possession of 15 to 100 grams of heroin.

• Kyle T. Dyer, 28, of Mattoon, for manufacture/delivery of 1-15 grams of heroin.

Misdemeanors

• Travis H. Creveling, no age listed, of Buckley, no offense listed.

Traffic tickets

• Carey M. Barfield, 43, of Buckley, for failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection.

• Kayla M. Sutherly, 29, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Melinda P. Tyus, 41, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Romero Leslie, 55, of Indianapolis, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Justin R. Guptill, 32, of Hoopeston, for failure to wear a seat belt.

• Christopher R. Hartness, 33, of Colfax, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Richard A. Bradford, 61, of Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Richard J. Doyle, 78, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kayla M. Sutherly, 29, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Ordinance violations

• Julio Crispi, no age listed, of Champaign, for tall grass.

Forcible entry and detainer

• Paxton MHP LLC vs. Elizabeth Fayard of Paxton.

Small claims

• Absolute Resolutions Investments vs. Robert S. Anderson of Paxton.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Miroslawa Lukasiewicz.

Chancery/foreclosures

• Provident Funding Associates vs. Clair Shull, Scott J. Shull and the state of Illinois.

Law

• Randall Reinagle of Chatsworth vs. Robert Reinagle of Piper City.