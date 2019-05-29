Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Jennifer L. Brock, 29, of Pontiac, for possession of 15 to 100 grams of heroin.
• Kyle T. Dyer, 28, of Mattoon, for manufacture/delivery of 1-15 grams of heroin.
Misdemeanors
• Travis H. Creveling, no age listed, of Buckley, no offense listed.
Traffic tickets
• Carey M. Barfield, 43, of Buckley, for failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection.
• Kayla M. Sutherly, 29, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Melinda P. Tyus, 41, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Romero Leslie, 55, of Indianapolis, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Justin R. Guptill, 32, of Hoopeston, for failure to wear a seat belt.
• Christopher R. Hartness, 33, of Colfax, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Richard A. Bradford, 61, of Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Richard J. Doyle, 78, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
Ordinance violations
• Julio Crispi, no age listed, of Champaign, for tall grass.
Forcible entry and detainer
• Paxton MHP LLC vs. Elizabeth Fayard of Paxton.
Small claims
• Absolute Resolutions Investments vs. Robert S. Anderson of Paxton.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Miroslawa Lukasiewicz.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Provident Funding Associates vs. Clair Shull, Scott J. Shull and the state of Illinois.
Law
• Randall Reinagle of Chatsworth vs. Robert Reinagle of Piper City.