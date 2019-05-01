Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:

Felonies

• Bernard A. Brown, 33, of Rantoul, for three counts of aggravated driving under the influence.

• Aaron Vazque-Ramirez, 44, of Rantoul, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.

• James D. Hawk Jr., 51, of Paxton, for possession of a controlled substance.

• Zakkeri Thompson, 23, of Gibson City, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Misdemeanors

• Levieux M. Tasse, 24, of Normal, for criminal trespass to land.

• Jesse A. Hammel, 36, of Paxton, for resisting a peace officer.

Civil law violations

• James D. Hawk, 51, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

Traffic tickets

• Robert G. Glenn, 42, of Hoopeston, for improper passing on the left.

• Mary A. Arends, 73, of Paxton, for passing a school bus while loading/unloading.

• Arthur H. Froehling, 59, of Cissna Park, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Halley M. Cleckner, 25, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Linda K. Jenkins, 67, of Danville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 16-year-old male from Gifford, for failure to reduce speed.

• Hugo Estrada, 55, of Minooka, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit and driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Edas Naum Romero Chinchilla, no age listed, of Round Lake Heights, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Aubrey W. Beene, 40, of Paxton, for driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Sean A. Patterson, 27, of Decatur, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage.

• James D. Hawk Jr., 51, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and failure to provide notice to the secretary of state’s office of a change in address.

• Matthew D. Mytnik, 25, of Shorewood, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Joshua C. Rowe, no age listed, of Fulton, Ky., for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Clinton S. Moore, 25, of Chicago, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Haide Estrada, no age listed, of Minooka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Loreen L. Nettleingham, no age listed, of Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Tyler A. Jepsen, 31, of Plainfield, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Kim L. Thilmony, no age listed, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.

Forcible entry and detainer

• First Financial Bank vs. David Shinall of Paxton and Jonathan Shumate.

Divorces

• Kerry R. Wise vs. Steven J. Wise II.

• Steven Burklund vs. Renae Burklund.

Chancery/foreclosures

• Devin Briggs of Chicago and Bobby Watson of Chicago vs. RhinoAg Inc. of Chicago.