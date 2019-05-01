Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Bernard A. Brown, 33, of Rantoul, for three counts of aggravated driving under the influence.
• Aaron Vazque-Ramirez, 44, of Rantoul, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
• James D. Hawk Jr., 51, of Paxton, for possession of a controlled substance.
• Zakkeri Thompson, 23, of Gibson City, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Misdemeanors
• Levieux M. Tasse, 24, of Normal, for criminal trespass to land.
• Jesse A. Hammel, 36, of Paxton, for resisting a peace officer.
Civil law violations
• James D. Hawk, 51, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Robert G. Glenn, 42, of Hoopeston, for improper passing on the left.
• Mary A. Arends, 73, of Paxton, for passing a school bus while loading/unloading.
• Arthur H. Froehling, 59, of Cissna Park, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Halley M. Cleckner, 25, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Linda K. Jenkins, 67, of Danville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 16-year-old male from Gifford, for failure to reduce speed.
• Hugo Estrada, 55, of Minooka, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit and driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Edas Naum Romero Chinchilla, no age listed, of Round Lake Heights, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Aubrey W. Beene, 40, of Paxton, for driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Sean A. Patterson, 27, of Decatur, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage.
• James D. Hawk Jr., 51, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and failure to provide notice to the secretary of state’s office of a change in address.
• Matthew D. Mytnik, 25, of Shorewood, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Joshua C. Rowe, no age listed, of Fulton, Ky., for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Clinton S. Moore, 25, of Chicago, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Haide Estrada, no age listed, of Minooka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Loreen L. Nettleingham, no age listed, of Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Tyler A. Jepsen, 31, of Plainfield, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Kim L. Thilmony, no age listed, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.
Forcible entry and detainer
• First Financial Bank vs. David Shinall of Paxton and Jonathan Shumate.
Divorces
• Kerry R. Wise vs. Steven J. Wise II.
• Steven Burklund vs. Renae Burklund.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Devin Briggs of Chicago and Bobby Watson of Chicago vs. RhinoAg Inc. of Chicago.