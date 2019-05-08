Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Felonies

• Zakkeri Thompson, 23, of Gibson City, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

• Edwardo D. Rodriguez, 40, of Merrillville, Ind., for reckless homicide.

DUI

• Craig S. Stein, 19, of Geff, for driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound.

• Matthew M. Moore, 19, of Buckley, for driving under the influence of a drug.

Civil law violations

• James D. Hawk, 51, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Craig S. Stein, 19, of Geff, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Matthew M. Moore, 19, of Buckley, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

Traffic tickets

• Hugo Estrada, 55, of Minooka, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit and driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Edas Naum Romero Chinchilla, no age listed, of Round Lake Heights, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Aubrey W. Beene, 40, of Paxton, for driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Sean A. Patterson, 27, of Decatur, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage.

• James D. Hawk Jr., 51, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and failure to provide notice to the secretary of state’s office of a change in address.

• Matthew D. Mytnik, 25, of Shorewood, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Joshua C. Rowe, 30, of Fulton, Ky., for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Clinton S. Moore, 25, of Chicago, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Haide Estrada, 36, of Minooka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Loreen L. Nettleingham, 60, of Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Tyler A. Jepsen, 31, of Plainfield, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Kim L. Thilmony, 55, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.

• Megan A. Pankey, 34, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Rhonda K. Turner, 61, of Mackinaw, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Matthew M. Moore, 19, of Buckley, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage.

• Mark E. Cleveland, no age listed, of Bloomington, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Arevalo Denison Milian, 19, of Chebanse, no offense listed.

Small claims

• Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana vs. Courtney Baker of Paxton.

• Heights Finance Corp. of East Peoria vs. Tawnya Lindsay of Gibson City.

• Mariner Finance LLC vs. Mark O. Tucker of Gibson City.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Arlyn Huilar.

Chancery/foreclosures

• Devin Briggs of Chicago and Bobby Watson of Chicago vs. RhinoAg Inc. of Chicago.

Divorces

• Steven Burklund vs. Renae Burklund.

Orders of protection

• Jill Atkins vs. Mark Lindley.