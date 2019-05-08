Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Zakkeri Thompson, 23, of Gibson City, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
• Edwardo D. Rodriguez, 40, of Merrillville, Ind., for reckless homicide.
DUI
• Craig S. Stein, 19, of Geff, for driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound.
• Matthew M. Moore, 19, of Buckley, for driving under the influence of a drug.
Civil law violations
• James D. Hawk, 51, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Craig S. Stein, 19, of Geff, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Matthew M. Moore, 19, of Buckley, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Hugo Estrada, 55, of Minooka, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit and driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Edas Naum Romero Chinchilla, no age listed, of Round Lake Heights, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Aubrey W. Beene, 40, of Paxton, for driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Sean A. Patterson, 27, of Decatur, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage.
• James D. Hawk Jr., 51, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and failure to provide notice to the secretary of state’s office of a change in address.
• Matthew D. Mytnik, 25, of Shorewood, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Joshua C. Rowe, 30, of Fulton, Ky., for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Clinton S. Moore, 25, of Chicago, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Haide Estrada, 36, of Minooka, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Loreen L. Nettleingham, 60, of Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Tyler A. Jepsen, 31, of Plainfield, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Kim L. Thilmony, 55, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.
• Megan A. Pankey, 34, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Rhonda K. Turner, 61, of Mackinaw, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Matthew M. Moore, 19, of Buckley, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage.
• Mark E. Cleveland, no age listed, of Bloomington, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Arevalo Denison Milian, 19, of Chebanse, no offense listed.
Small claims
• Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana vs. Courtney Baker of Paxton.
• Heights Finance Corp. of East Peoria vs. Tawnya Lindsay of Gibson City.
• Mariner Finance LLC vs. Mark O. Tucker of Gibson City.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Arlyn Huilar.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Devin Briggs of Chicago and Bobby Watson of Chicago vs. RhinoAg Inc. of Chicago.
Divorces
• Steven Burklund vs. Renae Burklund.
Orders of protection
• Jill Atkins vs. Mark Lindley.