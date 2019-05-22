Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Isaiah A. Whitefield, 20, of Rantoul, for three counts of manufacture/delivery of 10-30 grams of cannabis.
• Timmy M. Fayard, 39, of Paxton, for possession of 5 or fewer grams of methamphetamine and delivery of 5 or fewer grams of methamphetamine.
• Christopher A. Tarter, 40, of Rantoul, for possession of 5 or fewer grams of methamphetamine.
• Chad A. Matherne, 44, of Paxton, for possession of 5 or fewer grams of methamphetamine.
• Destiny M. Langlois, 19, of Gibson City, for three counts of deceptive practices.
Misdemeanors
• Jack Vinyard Jr., 21, of Loda, for giving/selling liquor to a minor.
Civil law violations
• Jennifer L. Brock, 29, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kenyan R. Hall, 19, of Danville, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Jasmine R. Rogers, 24, of Paxton, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Travis H. Creveling, 27, of Buckley, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• John W. Zeller, 54, of Cabery, for improper use of a turn signal.
• Maria Jacinto, 50, of Carbondale, for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Joshua P. Rickerson, 21, of New Lenox, no offense listed.
• Eric Rodriguez, 23, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Ivan E. Medina, 20, of Rantoul, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Sarah R. Hornback, 31, of Roberts, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Alexander H. Lore, 26, of Savoy, for expired registration.
• Dangelo D. Davis, 21, of Rantoul, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Buckley, for driving on the left when prohibited.
• Gail J. Klimas, 46, of Cissna Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Lexia J. St. John, 54, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• A 17-year-old male from Paxton, for passing a school bus while loading/unloading.
• Ethan Aaron Rascher, 30, of Buckley, no offense listed.
• Alexander Mark Yarno, 27, of Champaign, no offense listed.
• Ronald D. Linder, 50, of Hoopeston, for driving with no valid driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage.
• Christopher P. Eskridke, 25, of Ludlow, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Kerby Glen James Nettemiah, 18, of Waddell, Ariz., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Clayton E. Starns, 60, of Piper City, for improper traffic lane usage.
• Timothy D. Bauer, 58, of Melvin, for disregarding a yield sign.
• Allen M. Forbes, 30, of Elliott, for improper passing, squealing/screeching tires and operating wipers without headlights.
• Katherine Craff, 53, of Bolingbrook, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Ethan J. Heistana, 19, of Strawn, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jessica D. Brown Raza, 33, of Rantoul, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Anthony F. Hobson, 40, of Griffith, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Nancy L. Van Drunen, 76, of Momence, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
Ordinance violations
• Crystal Black, no age listed, of Roberts, for an inoperable motor vehicle.
• Greg Huber, no age listed, of Roberts, for allowing grass/bushes to be overgrown.
Small claims
• Discover Bank vs. Melissa Swidergal of Gibson City.
• Discover Bank vs. Valerie A. Zachgo of Gibson City.
• Heights Financial Corp. vs. Benjamin Pellett of Piper City.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Ryan Galey of Paxton.
• Capital One Bank vs. Sandi R. Griffith of Gibson City.
• Citibank vs. Rosemarie A. Mischke of Thawville.
• OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Lauren Rey of Gibson City.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Jerri Beck of Gibson City.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Steve Hunsaker of Gibson City.
Arbitration
• Discover Bank vs. Clifford A. Mischke Sr. of Thawville.
• Discover Bank vs. Patricia E. Maxwell of Piper City.
• Discover Bank vs. Scott J. Schull of Gibson City.
• Capital One Bank vs. Virgil L. Niles of Roberts.
Orders of protection
• Adrianna Lohrbach vs. Travis Creveling.