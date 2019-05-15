Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Troy W. Lawless, 45, of Melvin, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
Misdemeanors
• Troy W. Lawless, 45, of Melvin, for unlawful display of title/certificate/license plate.
• Hannah M. Steiner, no age listed, of Paxton, for retail theft (less than $300).
DUI
• John W. Zeller, 54, of Cabery, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violations
• Phanon S. Gray, 20, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Vaida R. Crose, 18, of Alvin, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica L. Fayard, 27, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Audrey L. Powell, 35, of Hoopeston, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Ryan M. Kissee, 23, of Rankin, no offense listed.
• Dave A. Benear, 43, of Paxton, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Peggy L. Withers, 61, of Rankin, for passing a school bus while loading/unloading.
• Alec J. St. Julien Mesnard, 18, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Arthur Martin Gardner, 45, of Buckeye, Ariz., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kevin E. Walker, 49, of Verona, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Vicki L. Middleton, 49, of Joliet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Matthew T. Stevenson, 27, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kerry B. Huss, 51, of Sheridan, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Loren E. Tousignant, 77, of Godley, for improper passing of an emergency vehicle.
• Billie B. Lohrbach, 24, of Buckley, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Erika L. Lamatsch, 27, of Bourbonnais, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Travis S. Martin, 47, of Martinton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Liliana C.H. Monnaghan, 42, of Joliet, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Matthew T. Carr, no age listed, of Aurora, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Ayaz Ali Khamiisani, 46, of Charleston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Randy A. McReynolds, 39, of Joliet, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Darlen R. Williams, 25, of Champaign, for following too closely.
• Omarr F.D. Woodhouse, no age listed, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Carmen S.E. Coleman, 29, of Kankakee, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Maria M. Dudek, 49, of Bourbonnais, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Kathleen E. Abbott, no age listed, of Prospect Heights, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Diana L. Morris, 69, of Saybrook, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Troy W. Lawless, 45, of Melvin, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, overtaking on the right when prohibited, failure to wear a seat belt by a driver, no valid registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Dinesh Achutan, no age listed, of Lake Zurich, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Nauman Z. Iqbal, 33, of Avenel, N.J., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Quentin A. Jones, 25, of Riverdale, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Abby J. McGuire, 22, of Strawn, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• A 17-year-old female from Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Sedra R. Miller, 25, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Jennifer L. Brock, 29, no address listed, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
Forcible entry and detainer
• Ally Financial Inc. of Bloomington vs. Harold Whitecotton of Piper City.
• Gildersleeve Fertilizer Co. vs. John M. Sullivan, SGI Agri-Marketing LLC and the Illinois Department of Agriculture.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Deutsche Bank Trust Co. vs. John J. Dziuban Jr. of Gilman, Rebecca Dziuban of Gilman, Credit Union 1 and the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Divorces
• Tom Copas vs. Linda Copas.
• Preston M. Carter vs. Amy L. Carter.
Family (Child support)
• Shelby Jones vs. Lindsay Jo Meyer.
• Illinois Department of Children & Family Services vs. Jessica Shumate.
• Illinois Department of Children & Family Services vs. Destiny Palmer.
• Illinois Department of Children & Family Services vs. Daniel Baker.