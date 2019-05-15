Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Felonies

• Troy W. Lawless, 45, of Melvin, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.

Misdemeanors

• Troy W. Lawless, 45, of Melvin, for unlawful display of title/certificate/license plate.

• Hannah M. Steiner, no age listed, of Paxton, for retail theft (less than $300).

DUI

• John W. Zeller, 54, of Cabery, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Civil law violations

• Phanon S. Gray, 20, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Vaida R. Crose, 18, of Alvin, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jessica L. Fayard, 27, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

Traffic tickets

• Audrey L. Powell, 35, of Hoopeston, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Ryan M. Kissee, 23, of Rankin, no offense listed.

• Dave A. Benear, 43, of Paxton, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Peggy L. Withers, 61, of Rankin, for passing a school bus while loading/unloading.

• Alec J. St. Julien Mesnard, 18, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Arthur Martin Gardner, 45, of Buckeye, Ariz., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kevin E. Walker, 49, of Verona, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Vicki L. Middleton, 49, of Joliet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Matthew T. Stevenson, 27, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kerry B. Huss, 51, of Sheridan, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Loren E. Tousignant, 77, of Godley, for improper passing of an emergency vehicle.

• Billie B. Lohrbach, 24, of Buckley, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Erika L. Lamatsch, 27, of Bourbonnais, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Travis S. Martin, 47, of Martinton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Liliana C.H. Monnaghan, 42, of Joliet, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Matthew T. Carr, no age listed, of Aurora, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ayaz Ali Khamiisani, 46, of Charleston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Randy A. McReynolds, 39, of Joliet, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Darlen R. Williams, 25, of Champaign, for following too closely.

• Omarr F.D. Woodhouse, no age listed, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Carmen S.E. Coleman, 29, of Kankakee, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Maria M. Dudek, 49, of Bourbonnais, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Kathleen E. Abbott, no age listed, of Prospect Heights, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Diana L. Morris, 69, of Saybrook, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Troy W. Lawless, 45, of Melvin, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, overtaking on the right when prohibited, failure to wear a seat belt by a driver, no valid registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Dinesh Achutan, no age listed, of Lake Zurich, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Nauman Z. Iqbal, 33, of Avenel, N.J., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Quentin A. Jones, 25, of Riverdale, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Abby J. McGuire, 22, of Strawn, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• A 17-year-old female from Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Sedra R. Miller, 25, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Jennifer L. Brock, 29, no address listed, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Forcible entry and detainer

• Ally Financial Inc. of Bloomington vs. Harold Whitecotton of Piper City.

• Gildersleeve Fertilizer Co. vs. John M. Sullivan, SGI Agri-Marketing LLC and the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

Chancery/foreclosures

• Deutsche Bank Trust Co. vs. John J. Dziuban Jr. of Gilman, Rebecca Dziuban of Gilman, Credit Union 1 and the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Divorces

• Tom Copas vs. Linda Copas.

• Preston M. Carter vs. Amy L. Carter.

Family (Child support)

• Shelby Jones vs. Lindsay Jo Meyer.

• Illinois Department of Children & Family Services vs. Jessica Shumate.

• Illinois Department of Children & Family Services vs. Destiny Palmer.

• Illinois Department of Children & Family Services vs. Daniel Baker.