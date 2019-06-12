Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Mark A. Barfield, 53, of Canton, Mo., for aggravated driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
• Loren L. Sparling, 71, of Rantoul, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
DUI
• Eric M. Monge, 23, of Piper City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Mark A. Barfield, 53, of Canton, Mo., for driving under the influence of alcohol/intoxicating compounds/drugs.
• Yahaira Cuevas, 38, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol/intoxicating compounds/drugs.
Civil law violations
• Jacob M. Scott, 21, of Piper City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Eric M. Monge, 23, of Piper City, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• Jacob M. Scott, 21, of Piper City, for permitting a driver under the influence to operate a motor vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.
• Eric M. Monge, 23, of Piper City, for squealing/screeching tires and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• Mark A. Barfield, 53, of Canton, Mo., for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Kristen E. Fantom, 35, of St. Joseph, for failure to obey a yield sign.
• Brandon M. Calvert, 28, of Hilliard, Fla., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Matthew V. Harlan, 41, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Yahaira Cuevas, 38, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and failure to notify the secretary of state’s office of a change of address.
• Rudy Steven Tarde Jr., 19, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jonathan George Antuna, 20, of Chicago, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.
• Morales Maria Vera, 32, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to wear a seat belt.
• Alan L. Anderson, 68, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Dawson Q. Savoree, no age listed, of Claytonville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Matthew V. Harlan, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving with no valid license or permit.
• Alexander M. Dorche, 55, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended
driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and a headlight violation.
Ordinance violations
• Linda Long Miller, no age listed, of Roberts, no offense listed.
• Emily Archer, no age listed, of Roberts, for a violation of the Animal Control Act.
Family (Child support)
• Peter Meiners vs. Sara Worthey.