Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
DUI
• Bryan L. Medina, 18, of Rantoul, for driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound.
• Richard W. Koester, 41, of Sidney, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Ronald L. Back, 47, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Katelyn R. Crabb, 18, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• Bryan L. Medina, 18, of Rantoul, for driving with no valid driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage.
• Angel Rodriguez, 20, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Jill A. Anderson, 61, of Farmer City, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Mishu Gupta, 21, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Charles E. Blackful Jr., 53, of Crete, for improper traffic lane usage.
• Richard W. Koester, 41, of Sidney, for driving with no valid driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Genesis L. Carson, 30, of Decatur, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Joshua D. Jones, 23, of Matteson, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Chelsea Farkye, 26, of Chicago, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Reagon J. Mueller, 22, of Cropsey, for expired registration.
• Kylie Vogel, 20, of Fairbury, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Michaela J. McGrath, 59, of North Aurora, no offense listed.
• Jeffery Keith Rotter, 62, of St. Louis, Mo., for failure to yield the right-of-way to an emergency vehicle.
• Brandi N. Schori, 40, of Aurora, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Jeffrey M. Embry, 22, of Madisonville, Ky., for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Randall J. Ravens, 54, of Onarga, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit, expired registration, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to carry/display license/permit, improper display of registration plates and failure to yield the right-of-way.
• Judy Ann Ziebart, no age listed, of Watseka, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Treston J. Hauersperger, no age listed, of Gibson City, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Alexander Carter, no age listed, of Bloomington, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Sumaiya Amreen Saleem, no age listed, of Hanover Park, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Desiree Z. Lawrence, 18, of Champaign, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Anna L. Dierx, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Thomas M. Gray, no age listed, of Watseka, for no valid registration.
• Jose Luis Gonzales, 55, of Temecula, Calif., for reckless driving, driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit, driving on the left when prohibited, improper passing in a special zone and improper traffic lane usage.
• Katelyn R. Crabb, 18, of Paxton, for improper traffic lane usage.
Ordinance violations
• Jacob R. Kirkley, no age listed, of Potomac, no offense listed.
• Ashlee P. Johnson, 22, of Gibson City, for failure to obtain a rabies vaccination.
Forcible entry and detainer
• The Housing Authority of the County vs. Brandon Taylor.
Small claims
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Matthew Griffin Jr. of Paxton.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kitty Hahn of Roberts.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brody M. Wade of Piper City.
Arbitration
• Synchrony Bank vs. Thomas Proctor of Paxton.
Law
• Christine Puls of Paxton vs. Heartland of Paxton.