Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

DUI

• Bryan L. Medina, 18, of Rantoul, for driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound.

• Richard W. Koester, 41, of Sidney, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Ronald L. Back, 47, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Katelyn R. Crabb, 18, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Traffic tickets

• Bryan L. Medina, 18, of Rantoul, for driving with no valid driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage.

• Angel Rodriguez, 20, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Jill A. Anderson, 61, of Farmer City, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Mishu Gupta, 21, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Charles E. Blackful Jr., 53, of Crete, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Richard W. Koester, 41, of Sidney, for driving with no valid driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Genesis L. Carson, 30, of Decatur, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Joshua D. Jones, 23, of Matteson, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Chelsea Farkye, 26, of Chicago, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Reagon J. Mueller, 22, of Cropsey, for expired registration.

• Kylie Vogel, 20, of Fairbury, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Michaela J. McGrath, 59, of North Aurora, no offense listed.

• Jeffery Keith Rotter, 62, of St. Louis, Mo., for failure to yield the right-of-way to an emergency vehicle.

• Brandi N. Schori, 40, of Aurora, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Jeffrey M. Embry, 22, of Madisonville, Ky., for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Randall J. Ravens, 54, of Onarga, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit, expired registration, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to carry/display license/permit, improper display of registration plates and failure to yield the right-of-way.

• Judy Ann Ziebart, no age listed, of Watseka, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Treston J. Hauersperger, no age listed, of Gibson City, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Alexander Carter, no age listed, of Bloomington, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Sumaiya Amreen Saleem, no age listed, of Hanover Park, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Desiree Z. Lawrence, 18, of Champaign, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Anna L. Dierx, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Thomas M. Gray, no age listed, of Watseka, for no valid registration.

• Jose Luis Gonzales, 55, of Temecula, Calif., for reckless driving, driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit, driving on the left when prohibited, improper passing in a special zone and improper traffic lane usage.

• Katelyn R. Crabb, 18, of Paxton, for improper traffic lane usage.

Ordinance violations

• Jacob R. Kirkley, no age listed, of Potomac, no offense listed.

• Ashlee P. Johnson, 22, of Gibson City, for failure to obtain a rabies vaccination.

Forcible entry and detainer

• The Housing Authority of the County vs. Brandon Taylor.

Small claims

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Matthew Griffin Jr. of Paxton.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kitty Hahn of Roberts.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brody M. Wade of Piper City.

Arbitration

• Synchrony Bank vs. Thomas Proctor of Paxton.

Law

• Christine Puls of Paxton vs. Heartland of Paxton.