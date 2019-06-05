Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Traffic tickets
• Jonathan J. Taylor, 28, of Rankin, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• A 16-year-old male from Ludlow, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• William T. Leeman, 67, of Hoopeston, no offense listed.
• Jamie A. Fuoss, 36, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Natlie Brown, 55, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Jadii Rodgers, 44, of Champaign, for improper lighting.
• Jeremy O. Bradley-Banks, 31, of Urbana, for disregarding a stop sign, changing lanes when prohibited, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to give notice of an accident and failure to carry/display license/permit.
• Joel Sanabrie, 48, of Gardner, for improper display of registration.
• Robert Longoria, 64, of Piper City, for driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Renee A. Pringle, 23, of Cumberland Furnace, Tenn., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Paxton, no offense listed.
• Kaea A. Otis, no age listed, of Vernon Hills, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Loren L. Sparling, 71, of Rantoul, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and improper traffic lane usage.
• Erika J. Cisneros, 37, of Joliet, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Judy Ann Ziebart, no age listed, of Watseka, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Ivan Medina, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kyle J. Fucvhs, no age listed, of Pontiac, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Dean R. Funk, 20, of Catlin, for driving with no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Jaden D. Johnson, 60, of Urbana, for improper passing of an emergency vehicle.
Ordinance violations
• Noreen Sorensen, no age listed, of Palos Hills, no offense listed.
• Bradley Sonia, no age listed, of Watseka, no offense listed.
Small claims
• Chuckie L. Loveall of Kempton vs. Louie Barbosa of Fairbury, Jesus Barbosa of Fairbury and Ark Renovation of Fairbury.
Family (Child support)
• Amanda Martin vs. Jeff Hauersperger.
Orders of protection
• John Randa vs. Ashley Swanson.