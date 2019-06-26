Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Felonies

• Ronald L. Back, 47, of Gibson City, for three counts of aggravated driving under the influence.

• Jennifer L. Whiteside, 33, of Bloomington, for residential burglary and possession of burglary tools.

• Richard W. Koester, 41, of Sidney, for possession of a controlled substance and aggravated driving under the influence/no valid driver’s license.

• Collin R. Movern, 24, of Piper City, for manufacture/delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine.

• Robert D. Yecny, 86, of Champaign, for presence within a school zone by a child sex offender.

• Alexander M. Dorche, 55, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.

Misdemeanors

• Melissa A. Morefield, 30, no address listed, for criminal trespass to a residence.

• Laci S. Benningfield, 27, of Paxton, for obstructing identification.

• Jaleen S. Winston, 21, of Rantoul, for retail theft.

• Theresa M. Hillard, 38, of Melvin, for battery.

DUI

• Latrice M. Hatchett-Khalaf, 36, of Rantoul, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Tawnya J. Miller, 34, of Rantoul, no offense listed.

Civil law violations

• Joshua R. Hardin, 34, of Ludlow, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

Traffic tickets

• Rudy Steven Tarde Jr., 19, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• William R. Davis, 69, of Fisher, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jonathan George Antuna, 20, of Chicago, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.

• Mitchell J. Conner, 55, of Waukegan, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Michael Shed, 45, of Wynne, Ariz., for driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Jamie G. Cook, 43, of Kempton, for expired registration.

• Cindy R. Gonzales, 35, of Rantoul, for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jose Luis Gonzalez, 55, of Temecula, Calif., for three log violations.

• Jeremy S. Van Matre, 43, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Regina L. Thomas, 51, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Garet B. Williams, 19, of Loda, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Martell Rwiz, 21, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Rosenoo Isais Nicolas Bartolome, 27, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Kirk A. Marvel, 56, of Ludlow, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Andrew J. Meehan, no age listed, of Sheldon, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jonathan M. Morgan, 35, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Jonathan M. Morgan, 35, of Paxton, for fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.

• Latrice M. Hatchett-Khalaf, 36, of Rantoul, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Tawnya J. Miller, 34, of Rantoul, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and improper use of a turn signal.

• Jordan C. Mendralla, 29, of Lombard, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jakob Cain Laminack, no age listed, of Bradley, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Jasmine Clark, no age listed, of Chicago, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.

• Marchino Culbreath, 32, of Sauk Village, for driving during suspension and driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Caitlyn T. Anonuevo, 20, of Deerfield, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Joshua R. Hardin, 34, of Ludlow, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.

• Angel Rodriquez, 20, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Jena L. Benz, 21, of Rantoul, for improper passing of an emergency vehicle.

• Michael E. Austin, no age listed, of Spencer, Ind., for disregarding a stop sign.

• Donald E. Mason, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Andrew W. Workman, no age listed, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Derrick D. Russell, no age listed, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Erica Pearl Spratt, no age listed, of LeRoy, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Gary Ray Moss, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Bailee K. Vanderpol, no age listed, of Ludlow, for disregarding a stop sign.

Forcible entry and detainer

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Adam Hall.

Small claims

• Mason Rogers vs. Matt Quinlan.

Divorces

• Emily L. Hobson vs. Jacob A. Hobson.

• Eric P. Burton vs. Brittany L. Burton.