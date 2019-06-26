Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Ronald L. Back, 47, of Gibson City, for three counts of aggravated driving under the influence.
• Jennifer L. Whiteside, 33, of Bloomington, for residential burglary and possession of burglary tools.
• Richard W. Koester, 41, of Sidney, for possession of a controlled substance and aggravated driving under the influence/no valid driver’s license.
• Collin R. Movern, 24, of Piper City, for manufacture/delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine.
• Robert D. Yecny, 86, of Champaign, for presence within a school zone by a child sex offender.
• Alexander M. Dorche, 55, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
Misdemeanors
• Melissa A. Morefield, 30, no address listed, for criminal trespass to a residence.
• Laci S. Benningfield, 27, of Paxton, for obstructing identification.
• Jaleen S. Winston, 21, of Rantoul, for retail theft.
• Theresa M. Hillard, 38, of Melvin, for battery.
DUI
• Latrice M. Hatchett-Khalaf, 36, of Rantoul, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Tawnya J. Miller, 34, of Rantoul, no offense listed.
Civil law violations
• Joshua R. Hardin, 34, of Ludlow, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Rudy Steven Tarde Jr., 19, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• William R. Davis, 69, of Fisher, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jonathan George Antuna, 20, of Chicago, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.
• Mitchell J. Conner, 55, of Waukegan, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• Michael Shed, 45, of Wynne, Ariz., for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• Jamie G. Cook, 43, of Kempton, for expired registration.
• Cindy R. Gonzales, 35, of Rantoul, for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jose Luis Gonzalez, 55, of Temecula, Calif., for three log violations.
• Jeremy S. Van Matre, 43, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Regina L. Thomas, 51, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Garet B. Williams, 19, of Loda, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Martell Rwiz, 21, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Rosenoo Isais Nicolas Bartolome, 27, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Kirk A. Marvel, 56, of Ludlow, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Andrew J. Meehan, no age listed, of Sheldon, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jonathan M. Morgan, 35, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Jonathan M. Morgan, 35, of Paxton, for fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
• Latrice M. Hatchett-Khalaf, 36, of Rantoul, for improper traffic lane usage.
• Tawnya J. Miller, 34, of Rantoul, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and improper use of a turn signal.
• Jordan C. Mendralla, 29, of Lombard, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Jakob Cain Laminack, no age listed, of Bradley, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Jasmine Clark, no age listed, of Chicago, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.
• Marchino Culbreath, 32, of Sauk Village, for driving during suspension and driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Caitlyn T. Anonuevo, 20, of Deerfield, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Joshua R. Hardin, 34, of Ludlow, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.
• Angel Rodriquez, 20, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Jena L. Benz, 21, of Rantoul, for improper passing of an emergency vehicle.
• Michael E. Austin, no age listed, of Spencer, Ind., for disregarding a stop sign.
• Donald E. Mason, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Andrew W. Workman, no age listed, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Derrick D. Russell, no age listed, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Erica Pearl Spratt, no age listed, of LeRoy, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Gary Ray Moss, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Bailee K. Vanderpol, no age listed, of Ludlow, for disregarding a stop sign.
Forcible entry and detainer
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Adam Hall.
Small claims
• Mason Rogers vs. Matt Quinlan.
Divorces
• Emily L. Hobson vs. Jacob A. Hobson.
• Eric P. Burton vs. Brittany L. Burton.