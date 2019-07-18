Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• John W. Zeller, 54, of Cabery, for aggravated assault of a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.
• Bailee K. Vanderpol, 31, of Ludlow, for possession of a controlled substance.
• Marcus C. Slavenas, 48, of Paxton, for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.
• Arthur O. Stow, 86, of Paxton, for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
Misdemeanors
• Dylan K. Maag, 23, of Rankin, for retail theft.
• Steven Harding, 32, of Gibson City, for domestic battery.
• Chase A. Elson, 18, of Paxton, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Jose Francisco-Mateo, 41, of Gibson City, for retail theft.
• Bailee K. Vanderpol, 31, of Ludlow, no offense listed.
DUI
• Jacob T. Shubert, 24, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• George W. O’Dell, 47, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• Adante M. James, 21, of Grand Prairie, Texas, for expired registration and no liability insurance.
• Riley A. Cuppernell, 18, of Loda, for squealing/screeching tires.
• James M. Sharp, 33, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Marissa E. Polk, 28, of Chicago, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.
• Michael A. Meridy, 30, of Chicago, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Destiney D. Stevens, 22, of Rantoul, no offense listed.
• Antonios Kougkas, 36, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Shyanne R. Sheehan, 20, of Ottawa, for an obstructed driver’s view.
• Jacob Plekavic, 23, of Bloomington, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• James A. Bieber, 22, of Cissna Park, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Jeannette B. Woolfolk, 69, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Sheldon R. Taulbee, 24, of Chatsworth, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Blake A. Hilliard, 33, of Effingham, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Matthew J. Leskis, 50, of Mahomet, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and a headlight violation.
• Letisia E. Chambliss, 32, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Shelby R. Jones, 25, of Melvin, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Elise N. Ehrler, 28, of Leavenworth, Kan., for driving on a revoked driver’s license, driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit and a defective windshield.
• Jacob E. Schultz, 34, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• Jacob T. Shubert, 24, of Gibson City, for improper traffic lane usage.
• George W. O’Dell, 47, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Cory L. Fletcher, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for no valid registration.
• Jay E. Kennedy, 36, of Sibley, for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Ordinance violations
• James W. Phelps, 46, of Danville, for junk vehicles.
• Ted Dzendrowski, no age listed, of Chicago, no offense listed.
Forcible entry and detainer
• FTP Properties Inc. of Harvey vs. Nicole Thompson of Paxton.
Small claims
• Dent-A-Med Inc. vs. Maxwell E. Baird.
• People of the state of Illinois vs. Jack Kenyon.
• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC of Chicago vs. Glenn E. Propst of Paxton.
• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC of Chicago vs. Tamara Lewis of Gibson City.
Family (Child support)
• John Randa vs. Ashley D. Swanson.
• Adrianna Lohrbach vs. Travis Creveling.
• Ashley Swanson vs. Rudy Mauricio.
Law
• Karen Joslin of Melvin vs. Billy Joe Akers of Gibson City.