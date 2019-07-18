Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Felonies

• John W. Zeller, 54, of Cabery, for aggravated assault of a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.

• Bailee K. Vanderpol, 31, of Ludlow, for possession of a controlled substance.

• Marcus C. Slavenas, 48, of Paxton, for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.

• Arthur O. Stow, 86, of Paxton, for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.

Misdemeanors

• Dylan K. Maag, 23, of Rankin, for retail theft.

• Steven Harding, 32, of Gibson City, for domestic battery.

• Chase A. Elson, 18, of Paxton, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

• Jose Francisco-Mateo, 41, of Gibson City, for retail theft.

• Bailee K. Vanderpol, 31, of Ludlow, no offense listed.

DUI

• Jacob T. Shubert, 24, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• George W. O’Dell, 47, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Traffic tickets

• Adante M. James, 21, of Grand Prairie, Texas, for expired registration and no liability insurance.

• Riley A. Cuppernell, 18, of Loda, for squealing/screeching tires.

• James M. Sharp, 33, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Marissa E. Polk, 28, of Chicago, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.

• Michael A. Meridy, 30, of Chicago, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Destiney D. Stevens, 22, of Rantoul, no offense listed.

• Antonios Kougkas, 36, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Shyanne R. Sheehan, 20, of Ottawa, for an obstructed driver’s view.

• Jacob Plekavic, 23, of Bloomington, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• James A. Bieber, 22, of Cissna Park, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jeannette B. Woolfolk, 69, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Sheldon R. Taulbee, 24, of Chatsworth, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Blake A. Hilliard, 33, of Effingham, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Matthew J. Leskis, 50, of Mahomet, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and a headlight violation.

• Letisia E. Chambliss, 32, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Shelby R. Jones, 25, of Melvin, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Elise N. Ehrler, 28, of Leavenworth, Kan., for driving on a revoked driver’s license, driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit and a defective windshield.

• Jacob E. Schultz, 34, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.

• Jacob T. Shubert, 24, of Gibson City, for improper traffic lane usage.

• George W. O’Dell, 47, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Cory L. Fletcher, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for no valid registration.

• Jay E. Kennedy, 36, of Sibley, for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Ordinance violations

• James W. Phelps, 46, of Danville, for junk vehicles.

• Ted Dzendrowski, no age listed, of Chicago, no offense listed.

Forcible entry and detainer

• FTP Properties Inc. of Harvey vs. Nicole Thompson of Paxton.

Small claims

• Dent-A-Med Inc. vs. Maxwell E. Baird.

• People of the state of Illinois vs. Jack Kenyon.

• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC of Chicago vs. Glenn E. Propst of Paxton.

• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC of Chicago vs. Tamara Lewis of Gibson City.

Family (Child support)

• John Randa vs. Ashley D. Swanson.

• Adrianna Lohrbach vs. Travis Creveling.

• Ashley Swanson vs. Rudy Mauricio.

Law

• Karen Joslin of Melvin vs. Billy Joe Akers of Gibson City.