Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
DUI
• Gina Ann Rapacz, 50, of Villa Park, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Miles E. Dwiggins, 32, of Charleston, for driving under the influence of drugs.
• Lonnie R. Davis, 45, of Hoopeston, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• Terrell Lashun Jones, 53, of Terre Haute, Ind., for operating a vehicle exceeding the maximum 42-foot length.
• Joseph G. Jonassen, 19, of Athens, Wis., for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Christi L. Elias, 40, of Heyworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Douglas B. Keever, 35, of Paxton, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Arthur O. Stow, 86, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• Gina A. Rapacz, 50, of Villa Park, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, improper traffic lane usage and stopping, standing or parking outside of a business or residence district.
• Binh Phuong Thi Le, 36, of Champaign, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Jeremy J. Stewart, 28, of Breaux Bridge, La., for disregarding an official traffic-control device and unlawful damage to a highway.
• Lonnie R. Davis, 45, of Hoopeston, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, disregarding a stop sign and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Caissie J. Fox, 37, of Paxton, for failure to obey a yield sign.
Ordinance violations
• Mark D. Humphrey, 62, of Anchor, for leaving a dog in a hot car.
Forcible entry and detainer
• Dennis Janssen vs. Stacey Fink and Greg Fink.
Chancery/foreclosures
• First Financial Bank vs. Patricia Farrington of Paxton, non-record claimants and all unknown owners.
Divorces
• Kathryn J. Alsip vs. Larry T. Alsip.
Law
• Karen Blackman vs. Ford County Fair of Melvin, C-Bar Rodeo LLC, Kevin Crain, Wade Crain and Will Crain.