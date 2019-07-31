Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Matthew M. Moore, 19, no address listed, for aggravated drivering under the influence.
Civil law violations
• Bailee K. Vanderpol, 31, of Ludlow, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Shawn D. Symons, 24, of Piper City, no offense listed.
• Ricky R. Reinagle, 44, of Piper City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Janet E. Flageole, 69, of Gibson City, for making an improper left turn into oncoming traffic.
• Paul E. Bigham Jr., 23, of Paxton, for following too closely.
• Juliana L. Isayeva, 21, of Wheeling, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Bailee K. Vanderpol, 31, of Ludlow, for driving with no valid driver’s license and no registration light.
• Ronald C. Perkins, 74, of Piper City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Anthony M. Bilotto, 60, no address listed, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Chad A. Hewerdine, 38, no address listed, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Chase A. Adams, 18, no address listed, for expired registration.
• Todd J. Knight, 47, no address listed, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
Ordinance violations
• Amber Green, 23, of Gibson City, for two counts of allowing dogs to run at large and one count of failure to obtain rabies vaccinations.
• Patricia S. Austin, 37, of Gibson City, for failure to obtain rabies vaccinations.
Forcible entry and detainer
• Illinois Valley Farms LLC vs. Joseph McMillan of Sibley.
Small claims
• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Julie A. Johnson of Gibson City.
• Mariner Finance LLC vs. Jason A. Motto of Gibson City.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Christina Day of Gibson City.
• Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Carrie Watson of Paxton.
• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jeffrey A. Roach of Piper City.
• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Steven Hunsaker of Gibson City.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Don Hall of Cabery.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Carol A. Bolatto and Lori A. Brandner.
• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Eugene Bork of Gibson City.
• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Glenn Mehl of Gibson City.
• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Chad Liggett of Paxton.
• H&R Accounts Inc. vs. Ryan Olivero of Paxton.
Arbitration
• Discover Bank vs. Virgil L. Niles of Roberts.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Paul Vetter and Neva Rohrer vs. Stanley R. Vetter.
Divorces
• Melissa Michelle Salyards vs. Steven Matthew Salyards.
• Norma Hill vs. James Hill.
Law
• Kevin Orr vs. Jack Millian and McDonald’s Corp.