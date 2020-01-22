Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Lisa A. Latham, 30, of Melvin, for manufacturing/possessing adulterants.
• Kirk A. Marvel, 57, of Ludlow for methamphetamine manufacturing (15-200 grams) and methamphetamine delivery (15-100 grams).
Misdemeanors
• Tyler W. Campe, 26, of Paxton, for criminal trespass to vehicles and violation of bail bond.
Traffic tickets
• Christopher J.T. Muffitt, 26, of Rantoul, for a defective windshield and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Kevon R. Miller, 19, of Aurora, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Emily E. Cross, no age listed, of Decatur, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Kirk A. Marvel, 57, of Ludlow, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Anthony A. Sommer, 20, of Fisher, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
Small claims
• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Brittany Roberts of Gibson City.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Kafer Ag Services of Gibson City vs. Gary Drury of Itasca.
Family (Child support)
• Illinois Department of Children & Family Services vs. Israel Juarez-Perez.
• Illinois Department of Children & Family Services vs. Madison Morscheiser.
• Illinois Department of Children & Family Services vs. Marcellas Mayberry.
• Illinois Department of Children & Family Services vs. Amanda Esparza.