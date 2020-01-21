Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Noah P. Ringel, 38, of Gibson City, for two counts of domestic battery with a previous domestic battery conviction.
Traffic tickets
• Davianna L. Reed, 19, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Nhat Duy Duong, 43, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Kempton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Brock A. Murphy, 21, of Cabery, for driving with no valid driver’s license and improper use of registration/title.
• Steven R. Hart, 54, of Plainfield, for failure to obey a yield sign.
• Nicolas B. Harweger, 20, of Buckley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jacob M. Gaul, 20, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Austin L. Walts, 20, of Fort Bliss, Texas, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle, improper traffic lane usage and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Andrew R. Laurie, 41, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, unlawful use of cannabis by a driver, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, improper use of a passing lane and improper passing on the left.
• Alec D. Ring, 39, of Watson, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Zac R. Stuckmeyer, 29, of Shumway, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
Forcible entry and detainer
• Paxton MHP LLC vs. Anthony Bower and Lieselotte Bower.
Small claims
• James P. Ward of Melvin vs. Michael Arndt of Champaign.
• LVNV Funding LLC vs. Aaron Hobbs of Gibson City.
• Gibson Veterinary Clinic vs. Vickie Eckel of Gibson City.
• Gibson Veterinary Clinic vs. Autumn Rollind of Gibson City.
• TD Bank USA vs. Jessica L. Otto of Roberts.
• Citibank vs. Kira Bartow of Gibson City.
Divorces
• Jacqueline M. Rusk vs. Terry J. Rusk.
Orders of protection
• Elizabeth Campbell Fiore vs. Milton Eugene Irvin.
• Tabatha S. Landstrom vs. Matthew D. Landstrom.