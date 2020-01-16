Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Traffic tickets
• Juliana Vega, 25, of Pontiac, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Sonja R. Miller, 50, of Gilman, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Dennis Scott Simpson, 56, of Fort Mill, S.C., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Angel H. Rodriguez Ramos, 21, of Rantoul, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Rachel E. Hurliman, 32, of Cissna Park, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Patricia C. McCaferty, 42, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Shawn W. Coady, 57, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Christian H. Gillespie, 34, of Carterville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Shirley A. Keigher, 24, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Quinton J.D. Elam, 27, of Champaign, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, unlawful use of a cannabis by a driver, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, expired registration, operating an uninsured vehicle, improper display of registration plates and disregarding a stop sign.
• Tyler A. Zanardelli, 23, of Loda, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Donald J. Barnes, 49, of Paxton, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Catherine L. Anderson, 59, of Ludlow, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
Small claims
• Brooke Harkins of Gibson City vs. Eric Zander of Gibson City.
• Ryan Sanders of University City, Mo., vs. Joshua Wayne Sanders of Lemont.
Arbitration
• Discover Bank vs. Richard S. Thompson of Paxton.
Family (Child support)
• Ashley Spiller vs. Robert Ford.
Orders of protection
• Brittney Gehrt and a minor vs. Cory Gilliland.
• James P. Ward vs. Michael Arndt Jr.
Law
• Hakim Muhammad vs. Diamond Mann and Lanisha Thorton.