Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Gerald W. Holt, 46, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• Terrance I. Bell, 19, of Kansas City, Mo., for burglary and forgery.
• Anthony W. Bower, 32, of Paxton, for possession of 5 or fewer grams of methamphetamine.
• Diamond M. Davis, 21, of Gary, Ind., for burglary and forgery.
• Craig K. Dickinson, 55, of Gifford, for aggravated driving under the influence.
• Ricardo Espinoza Jr., 39, of Milford, for two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer.
• Joshua A. Geiren-Amos, 30, of Clarksville, Tenn., for two counts of aggravated driving under the influence/no valid driver’s license and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.
• Myra L. Lewis, 20, of Chicago, for burglary and forgery.
• Nathanial L. Robinson, 39, of Carlock, for aggravated fleeing police and driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
Misdemeanors
• Nathanial E. Hubner, 25, of Paxton, for two counts of domestic battery.
DUI
• Tawny M. Dyche, 21, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• Devin A.E. Bradford, 18, of Paxton, for unlawful use of a cannabis by a driver and disregarding a stop sign.
• Robert J. Rich, 47, of Cullom, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Jacob L. Martin, 27, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Nicholas A. Wingler, no age listed, of Gibson City, for failure to obey a yield sign.
• Jerry G. Miller, 32, of Normal, for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to obey a yield sign.
• Courtney A. Hopkins, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Britny A. Hoag, no age listed, of Fairmount, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Sarah F. Judd, no age listed, of Farmer City, for making an improper left turn into oncoming traffic.
• Benjamin L.J. Knapp, no age listed, of Chicago, for expired registration.
• Skylar E. Kemmitzer, no age listed, of Ludlow, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Brenda J. Lane, 56, of Crescent City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Eric A. Uden, no age listed, of Buckley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Cora A. Bear, no age listed, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Danee L. Deffenbaugh, no age listed, of Mansfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Estelle E. Keigher, no age listed, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jaclyn R. Romeo, no age listed, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Aideth A. Alvarado, 36, of Kankakee, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Leline M. Sansores, no age listed, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Shana M. Raithel, 37, of Bloomington, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Mohamed B. Barra, no age listed, of Savoy, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Christopher A. Warnes, no age listed, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Ivy B. Motl, no age listed, of Cabery, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Roger G. Thompson Jr., no age listed, of Chatsworth, for illegal use of registration.
• Jason M. Cleary, no age listed, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Anna M. Osborne, no age listed, of Danville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Gerald W. Holt, 46, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• Tawny M. Dyche, 21, of Paxton, for disregarding a traffic-control light.
• Jose A. Melgar Sabillon, 44, of Anna, Texas, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Delbert L. Bruens, 55, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Robert M. Bitz, 39, of Davison, Mich., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Ashley J. Hernandez, 24, of Roberts, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and using an electronic communication device while driving.
Forcible entry and detainer
• Aaron Troglia of Danville and Benjamin K. Cahill of Danville vs. Amanda Parks of Piper City.
Small claims
• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC of Chicago vs. Holly Laprade of Paxton.
• Citibank vs. Alicia Grimes of Melvin.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lorinda A. Benway of Melvin.
• Discover Bank vs. Joanne M. McCoy of Piper City.
• Unifund CCR LLC vs. Jeffery A. Wade of Piper City.
• Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Logan Devall of Roberts.
Arbitration
• Numark Credit Union vs. David D. Horn of Cabery.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Scott J. Shull of Gibson City.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Andrew G. Donoho of Paxton, William L. Woods of Paxton and non-record claimants and unknown heirs.
Divorces
• Josie Eileen Tallent-Meyer vs. Nathan Allen Tallent-Meyer.